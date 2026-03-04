Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Ciel & Terre said it was important to have Fusio independently assessed to validate the performance and durability principles of the new technology.

The company said it had now obtained ‘Approval in Principle Level 1’ (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, a testing and certification body for offshore equipment.

Bureau Veritas assessed a number of the Fusio system’s technical and structural criteria, including its ability to support PV modules, the mechanical interfaces for electrical cables and mooring systems, the anchoring and mooring system, and the electrical specifications for cabling.

According to Ciel & Terre, the Bureau Veritas analysis confirmed the robustness of the Fusio technology and that the design does not conflict with the rules and regulations applicable to inland or calm water applications. Tests and technical notes, such as wind tunnel tests and structural engineering documents, were reviewed and incorporated into the evaluation process.

The company said in a statement that the AiP from Bureau Veritas would reinforce Fusio’s credibility among energy producers, investors and authorities, providing confidence and transparency in the design process.

“This approval in principle confirms the solid work undertaken by our R&D teams and our desire to raise the standards for floating solar power. Fusio marks a turning point in our ability to support ever more ambitious projects,” said Stéphane Prouvost, director of the Ciel & Terre product division.

Ciel & Terre said Fusio had already been installed on three floating solar installations in conditions with high wind and wave conditions without sustaining any damage.