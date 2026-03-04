Subscribe To Premium
Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

By Ben Willis
March 4, 2026
Power Plants, New Technology, Projects
Europe, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

Ciel & Terre’s Fusio floating solar system was launched last year with gigawatt-scale floating PV projects in mind. Image: Ciel & Terre.

French floating solar specialist Ciel & Terre has gained certification for its Fusio floating PV system.

Launched last year, Fusio was designed to meet the needs of gigawatt-scale floating solar projects, prioritising robustness, efficiency and scalability.

Ciel & Terre said it was important to have Fusio independently assessed to validate the performance and durability principles of the new technology.

The company said it had now obtained ‘Approval in Principle Level 1’ (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, a testing and certification body for offshore equipment.

Bureau Veritas assessed a number of the Fusio system’s technical and structural criteria, including its ability to support PV modules, the mechanical interfaces for electrical cables and mooring systems, the anchoring and mooring system, and the electrical specifications for cabling.

According to Ciel & Terre, the Bureau Veritas analysis confirmed the robustness of the Fusio technology and that the design does not conflict with the rules and regulations applicable to inland or calm water applications. Tests and technical notes, such as wind tunnel tests and structural engineering documents, were reviewed and incorporated into the evaluation process.

The company said in a statement that the AiP from Bureau Veritas would reinforce Fusio’s credibility among energy producers, investors and authorities, providing confidence and transparency in the design process.

“This approval in principle confirms the solid work undertaken by our R&D teams and our desire to raise the standards for floating solar power. Fusio marks a turning point in our ability to support ever more ambitious projects,” said Stéphane Prouvost, director of the Ciel & Terre product division.

Ciel & Terre said Fusio had already been installed on three floating solar installations in conditions with high wind and wave conditions without sustaining any damage.

ciel & terre, floating pv, floating solar, floating solar technology, fpv, system design

Read Next

Aerial view of a floating solar PV project in Malaysia

Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

February 12, 2026
Developer EDRA Global Energy, a subsidiary of CGN, has started construction on a 300MW floating PV (FPV) project in Malaysia.
The power generated from the project will be procured by MAHAPREIT under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Image: Sungrow.

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

January 23, 2026
MAHAPREIT has issued a tender for a 100MW floating solar project at the Tansa and Modak dams in Thane district, Maharashtra. 
A floating solar project in China.

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

December 30, 2025
CHN Energy has started full commercial operations at the 1GW HG14 floating PV (FPV) project off the coast of Dongying in China.
TS_Orange Grove Project Photo

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

December 22, 2025
As utility-scale solar projects grow, managing voltage drops remains a critical challenge for EPCs and system designers. Jason Coleman of Terrasmart explores how optimising eBOS architecture offers a solution while delivering cost savings.
Floating solar PV plant by BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

December 19, 2025
German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e., along with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven, has sold a 46MW floating solar PV (FPV) project in the northern province of Friesland, the Netherlands.
Ciel & Terre new solar PV floating structure which removed walkways module rows

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

December 11, 2025
Floating solar PV (FPV) firm Ciel & Terre has unveiled a new floating structure, dubbed WattRack, with a rail-based structure.
