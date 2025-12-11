Subscribe To Premium
Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 11, 2025
Chinese polysilicon industry creates new “inventory platform” with RMB30 billion capital

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

European Commission proposes European Grids Package to improve connection infrastructure

Italy awards 1.1GW of solar PV in NZIA auction

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

Ciel & Terre new solar PV floating structure which removed walkways module rows
The new floating structure, pictured above, eliminates traditional maintenance walkways module rows. Image: Ciel & Terre via YouTube.

Floating solar PV (FPV) firm Ciel & Terre has unveiled a new floating structure, dubbed WattRack, with a rail-based structure.

The new product is designed to maximise installed capacity and enhance the performance of FPV plants, according to the company. WattRack eliminates traditional maintenance walkways module rows, which enables the installation of more PV modules per hectare and increases the plant’s installed capacity.

Given that the new design removes the walkway structure, the company developed a motorised trolley dedicated to the operation of FPV plants built with WattRack. The mobile car allows the operators to move freely across the entire array and safely perform the maintenance of the solar modules, electrical components and anchoring points.

The design of the trolley, see picture below, allows for the storage of solar panels and tools to allow for fast module replacement. It also permits a 300kg load capacity with no impact on buoyancy, thus allowing the safe transport of equipment and operators.

Ciel & Terre trolley solution for its new floating PV structure to do operations and maintenance
Ciel & Terre’s trolley solution for its WattRack floating structure. Image: Ciel & Terre via YouTube.

Moreover, the east-west configuration reduces mechanical loads on the structure, allowing for the design of larger plants with fewer anchoring points.

Ciel & Terre added that the new floating structure’s plant design offers a competitive capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure (opex) for higher-performing floating solar projects.

The launch of WattRack allows the company to cover three different ranges of FPV solutions and complements its Hydrelio aiR Optim – suited for environments with waves, water level variations or even full reservoir dry-out – and Fusio, which was launched in October this year.

Fusio presents a honeycomb structure that enhances mechanical strength and stability by distributing loads evenly across the structure. When Fusio was launched, Ciel & Terre said it was developed in response to the evolving needs of the FPV market, which prioritises robustness, efficiency and scalability.

Furthermore, Ciel & Terre products have been installed in more than 340 projects globally, with a combined 1.4GW capacity installed.

ciel & terre, floating solar, floating solar mounting, fpv, product launch

