Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

Given that the new design removes the walkway structure, the company developed a motorised trolley dedicated to the operation of FPV plants built with WattRack. The mobile car allows the operators to move freely across the entire array and safely perform the maintenance of the solar modules, electrical components and anchoring points.

The design of the trolley, see picture below, allows for the storage of solar panels and tools to allow for fast module replacement. It also permits a 300kg load capacity with no impact on buoyancy, thus allowing the safe transport of equipment and operators.

Ciel & Terre’s trolley solution for its WattRack floating structure. Image: Ciel & Terre via YouTube.

Moreover, the east-west configuration reduces mechanical loads on the structure, allowing for the design of larger plants with fewer anchoring points.

Ciel & Terre added that the new floating structure’s plant design offers a competitive capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure (opex) for higher-performing floating solar projects.

The launch of WattRack allows the company to cover three different ranges of FPV solutions and complements its Hydrelio aiR Optim – suited for environments with waves, water level variations or even full reservoir dry-out – and Fusio, which was launched in October this year.

Fusio presents a honeycomb structure that enhances mechanical strength and stability by distributing loads evenly across the structure. When Fusio was launched, Ciel & Terre said it was developed in response to the evolving needs of the FPV market, which prioritises robustness, efficiency and scalability.

Furthermore, Ciel & Terre products have been installed in more than 340 projects globally, with a combined 1.4GW capacity installed.