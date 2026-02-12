Subscribe To Premium
Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

By Carrie Xiao
February 12, 2026
New Technology, Power Plants
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Aerial view of a floating solar PV project in Malaysia
Commercial operation of the 300MW FPV project is forecast for July 2027. Image: China Energy Engineering Group.

Developer EDRA Global Energy, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), has started construction on a 300MW floating PV (FPV) project in Batang Berjuntai, Malaysia.

This marks the start of construction for Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project. Included as a core part of Malaysia’s fifth round of the Large-Scale Solar (LSS5) program, the project will become one of Southeast Asia’s largest FPV plants upon completion.

China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu Institute is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) general contractor of the FPV project, while the operations & maintenance of the project will be carried out by Powertek Sendirian Berhad, a subsidiary of EDRA Global Energy.

Zhang Chaoqun, Chairman of CGN Energy International Holdings, said: “As the first large‑scale FPV project of CGN, its standards and controls in equipment, technology and safety exceed those of conventional land-based projects.”

The project is located in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor District, Selangor, Malaysia, spanning three land parcels totalling approximately 437 hectares. The work scope includes full EPC delivery: design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and completion services for a 300MWac/459.27MWp PV plant, plus associated 275kV booster stations and transmission lines.

Construction of the project is forecast to last around 20 months with a targeted commercial operation date of July 2027.

The project adopts a “PV+abandoned mining pit” development model. It is situated on the former mining lake area in Batang Berjuntai, Selangor, enabling efficient reuse of idled mining land. Without taking up arable or construction land, it provides a replicable clean energy solution for land‑constrained regions.

To date, CGN Energy International has an installed capacity of 5.07GW in Malaysia.

cgn, China Energy Engineering Corporation, edra, floating solar, fpv, malaysia, southeast asia

The power generated from the project will be procured by MAHAPREIT under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Image: Sungrow.

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

January 23, 2026
MAHAPREIT has issued a tender for a 100MW floating solar project at the Tansa and Modak dams in Thane district, Maharashtra. 
A floating solar project in China.

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

December 30, 2025
CHN Energy has started full commercial operations at the 1GW HG14 floating PV (FPV) project off the coast of Dongying in China.
Floating solar PV plant by BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

December 19, 2025
German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e., along with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven, has sold a 46MW floating solar PV (FPV) project in the northern province of Friesland, the Netherlands.
Ciel & Terre new solar PV floating structure which removed walkways module rows

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

December 11, 2025
Floating solar PV (FPV) firm Ciel & Terre has unveiled a new floating structure, dubbed WattRack, with a rail-based structure.
