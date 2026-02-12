Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu Institute is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) general contractor of the FPV project, while the operations & maintenance of the project will be carried out by Powertek Sendirian Berhad, a subsidiary of EDRA Global Energy.

Zhang Chaoqun, Chairman of CGN Energy International Holdings, said: “As the first large‑scale FPV project of CGN, its standards and controls in equipment, technology and safety exceed those of conventional land-based projects.”

The project is located in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor District, Selangor, Malaysia, spanning three land parcels totalling approximately 437 hectares. The work scope includes full EPC delivery: design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and completion services for a 300MWac/459.27MWp PV plant, plus associated 275kV booster stations and transmission lines.

Construction of the project is forecast to last around 20 months with a targeted commercial operation date of July 2027.

The project adopts a “PV+abandoned mining pit” development model. It is situated on the former mining lake area in Batang Berjuntai, Selangor, enabling efficient reuse of idled mining land. Without taking up arable or construction land, it provides a replicable clean energy solution for land‑constrained regions.

To date, CGN Energy International has an installed capacity of 5.07GW in Malaysia.