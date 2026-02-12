Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

Developer EDRA Global Energy, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), has started construction on a 300MW floating PV (FPV) project in Batang Berjuntai, Malaysia.
This marks the start of construction for Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project. Included as a core part of Malaysia’s fifth round of the Large-Scale Solar (LSS5) program, the project will become one of Southeast Asia’s largest FPV plants upon completion.
China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu Institute is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) general contractor of the FPV project, while the operations & maintenance of the project will be carried out by Powertek Sendirian Berhad, a subsidiary of EDRA Global Energy.
Zhang Chaoqun, Chairman of CGN Energy International Holdings, said: “As the first large‑scale FPV project of CGN, its standards and controls in equipment, technology and safety exceed those of conventional land-based projects.”
The project is located in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor District, Selangor, Malaysia, spanning three land parcels totalling approximately 437 hectares. The work scope includes full EPC delivery: design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and completion services for a 300MWac/459.27MWp PV plant, plus associated 275kV booster stations and transmission lines.
Construction of the project is forecast to last around 20 months with a targeted commercial operation date of July 2027.
The project adopts a “PV+abandoned mining pit” development model. It is situated on the former mining lake area in Batang Berjuntai, Selangor, enabling efficient reuse of idled mining land. Without taking up arable or construction land, it provides a replicable clean energy solution for land‑constrained regions.
To date, CGN Energy International has an installed capacity of 5.07GW in Malaysia.