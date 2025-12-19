Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 19, 2025
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, New Technology
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

News

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

News

Maturation of UK solar and storage has contributed to ‘execution’ risk

News

How storage and sophistication can limit financial risk in European solar PV

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Features, Interviews

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Floating solar PV plant by BayWa r.e.
Once operational, the project will be the largest FPV plant in the Netherlands. Image: BayWa r.e.

German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e., along with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven, has sold a 46MW floating solar PV (FPV) project in the northern province of Friesland, the Netherlands.

According to the companies, once operational, the Skûlenboarch project will be the largest FPV plant in the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project’s rights have been transferred to the local energy cooperative Enerzjyk Skûlenboarch, the municipality Tytsjerksteradiel and the Friesland Clean Energy Fund.

“This successful transaction reaffirms our commitment to the expansion of solar in the Netherlands. Deploying floating solar is an important step in further increasing the share of renewable energy in the system. This project marks a significant milestone in our ambition to deliver large-scale energy solutions,” said Maura van de Meent, managing director of GroenLeven.

BayWa r.e. was an early adopter of FPV technology and has been developing projects in Europe for several years now. Back in 2021, the company commissioned two FPV projects in the Netherlands, which were the largest FPV plants outside of Asia at the time. The projects had a combined capacity of 71MW, with the largest at 41.1MW, nearly 5MW less than the project it sold this week.

Outside of the Netherlands, the company also commissioned a 24.5MW FPV plant in Austria back in 2023. At the time, this project was the 15th FPV project the company built globally for a combined 230MW.

More recently, head of product management for FPV at BayWa r.e., Michele Tagliapietra, said at Intersolar Europe 2025, during a panel on FPV, that finding the right offtaker for an FPV plant was more complex than financing the project.

Moreover, a report published last year on FPV systems in Europe highlighted the lower carbon footprint produced by operational FPV plants compared to ground-mounted solar systems, making the technology a “valuable complement” to utility-scale solar deployments.

Projects like this one from BayWa r.e. are not the only applications for FPV systems to be installed in the Netherlands. Two years ago, the country held offshore tenders seeking to co-locate solar capacity with offshore wind plants.

baywa, baywa r.e., floating solar, fpv, groenleven group, netherlands, project sale

Read Next

Aerial view of ib vogt's solar PV plant in Segovia, Spain

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

December 17, 2025
Renewables developer ib vogt has sold the 95.18MW Baobab solar PV project in Segovia, central Spain, to a subsidiary of Swiss independent power producer (IPP) EOS NER.
The Fort Bend project (pictured) is part of the sale. Image: Acciona Energia

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

December 15, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energia has sold a 49% minority stake in a 1.3GW US solar PV project portfolio.
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

December 12, 2025
A roundup of three solar PV project financing stories from Australia, Texas and California, with updates from Potentia Energy, Origis Energy and Baywa r.e.  
Ciel & Terre new solar PV floating structure which removed walkways module rows

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

December 11, 2025
Floating solar PV (FPV) firm Ciel & Terre has unveiled a new floating structure, dubbed WattRack, with a rail-based structure.
A BayWa solar project in the UK.

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

December 5, 2025
BayWa r.e. has sold two of its UK solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 89.9MW, to global asset management firm Capital Dynamics
A PowerField solar project in the Netherlands.

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
PowerField has completed construction of seven solar PV projects in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 170MW.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

News

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland