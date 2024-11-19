Subscribe To Premium
CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Mitigating fire risks in solar power plants: a comprehensive root cause analysis

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

DAS Solar to build 3GW module assembly plant in France

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

An Amp Energy India project.
The portfolio will consist of large-scale and central-grid connected renewable energy projects across India. Image: Amp Energy India.

Indian renewables company AMPIN Energy Transition has expanded its partnership with Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through the latter’s Growth Markets Fund II.

The second partnership aims to develop north of 2GW of renewable energy projects across India, including solar PV, wind, hybrid and energy storage. It will focus on large-scale and central grid-connected projects.

The agreement enables joint equity investments of more than US$300 million, which would create a renewable energy asset base of nearly US$1.5 billion.

The first partnership between the companies was signed in 2021. The partnership had an initial joint equity investment of US$200 million, which was later extended with a further US$100 million. The investment increase also allowed the development portfolio of renewables to increase from 1.7GW to approximately 2.4GW.

According to the companies, both partnerships create a US$2.7-3 billion renewable energy asset base in India.

Peter Sjøntoft, Partner at CIP, said: “India is one of the world’s most important and dynamic renewable energy markets and a key focus for our Growth Markets Funds.

Outside of India, CIP recently launched an Australian subsidiary which aims to develop 10GW of solar PV and wind capacity in the next ten years. Voyager Renewables, the new subsidiary, will work on renewable energy projects in regional New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

ampin energy transition, cip, copenhagen infrastructure partners, india, partnership

