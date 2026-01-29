Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

By Ben Willis
January 29, 2026
Manufacturing
Europe, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

News

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

News

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

Features, Guest Blog

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

News

Clean energy conquers coal as Australia’s NEM delivers historic 51% renewables quarter

News

Australian startup WinDC hopes to turn solar curtailment into AI gold with Megaport network deal

News

Europe plays ‘critical role’ in renewable energy manufacturing and services

Features, Interviews

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

News

GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Kiwa PI Berlin’s quality assurance auditing of module production facilities has revealed rising quality deficiencies. Image: Kiwa PI Berlin

PV module defects are increasing as manufacturers struggle to achieve consistent quality through robust bill-of-material (BOM) and process controls.

That is the key finding of the annual PV module manufacturing quality report by technical advisor Kiwa PI Berlin, which highlighted a “clear and concerning trend” of rising quality deficiencies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Kiwa PI Berlin has been carrying out quality assurance auditing and pre-shipment inspections of modules for over a decade, and in that time said it had witnessed fluctuations in quality as technologies mature and are rapidly adopted by new entrants. 

But in 2025, Kiwa PI Berlin said non-conformance defects identified during module pre-shipment inspections reached their highest-ever record level in over a decade, of 3.36%. This surpassed the high defect rates in 2023 and 2024, as TOPCon replaced PERC as the solar industry’s prevailing PV technology.

Kiwa PI Berlin attributed the 2025 spike in defects to policy uncertainties in the US, including an increased emphasis on supply chain transparency and the rapid expansion of cell and module manufacturing capacity in emerging manufacturing hubs such as the US and Africa.

On the relocation of manufacturing capacity to new regions, Kiwa PI Berlin said evidence suggests that production ramp-ups in these locations have faced “significant challenges” relating to inadequate facilities and infrastructure, shortages of experienced engineers and skilled operators, and persistent supply chain disruptions affecting raw materials and equipment spare parts.

“The uncertainties associated with this shift are expected to persist into 2026 and are likely to continue exerting downward pressure on product quality,” the report said.

Similar pressures have arisen from Chinese manufacturers’ struggles with intense pricing competition. As profit margins have eroded, aggressive cost-cutting has led to the loss of skilled production personnel and their technical expertise. This, combined with unstable production planning, has created further manufacturing risk, the report said.

Overall, of the 85 factories audited by Kiwa PI Berlin in 2025, only 5% achieved an ‘excellent’ rating, with most falling between ‘above average’ and ‘average’. Notably, 21% were rated as ‘below average’ or ‘poor’. This highlights a “persistent risk to long-term reliability that certifications alone may not provide sufficient assurance or fully mitigate”, the testing body said.

New defect patterns

The findings in this year’s report also highlighted new defect patterns emerging in production processes. These include layup precision, lamination integrity and junction box assembly, all issues that directly influence module performance, reliability and safety.

The report also said that batch testing indicates an increase in failures such as potential-induced degradation (PID), highlighting weaknesses in manufacturers’ BOM and process controls.

This finding reflects a similar trend highlighted in sister organisation Kiwa PVEL’s latest module scorecard report, which recorded an increase in BOM testing failures.

“Rising variability in manufacturing processes further compounds these risks. To remain competitive, buyers must strengthen their focus on quality mapping and implement robust controls to ensure their products stand out in the market,” Kiwa PI Berlin noted.

On a more positive note, the report said that cell-related defects in TOPCon production – one of the big concerns over the past two years or so – have decreased to levels similar to those in longer-established PERC technology, reflecting “measurable improvements in quality”.

“These enhancements are attributed to optimised cell-level design, material modifications, and the accumulation of production expertise and knowledge in manufacturing TOPCon cells,” the report said.

Looking ahead, Kiwa PI Berlin said the PV industry’s continued growth and technological advancement will demand even greater diligence in quality assurance.

“It’s a legitimate challenge to manufacture many millions of PV modules in dozens of new and growing factories using hundreds of BOM combinations. By integrating data-driven QA practices into procurement and project execution, stakeholders can not only navigate these complexities but also strengthen PV’s role as a cornerstone of global energy transition,” the report concluded.

bill of materials, c-si manufacturing, china, europe, india, module quality, perc, pv modules, quality assurance, usa

Read Next

Hybrid solar-wind park, surrounded by trees, from European Energy in Sweden

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

January 29, 2026
Renewables-specific M&A platforms offer project buyers and sellers transparency and efficiency in Europe’s increasingly selective deal environment, writes Ksenia Dray.
BESS contracted volumes vs long-term PPA volumes

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

January 29, 2026
Clean energy pricing in Europe and America is set for a decisive adjustment in 2026 as record deployment levels collide with heightened market volatility and policy headwinds.
A Low Carbon solar project.

Europe plays ‘critical role’ in renewable energy manufacturing and services

January 28, 2026
'Europe plays a critical role in the provision of renewable energy, both in manufacturing and services,' said Low Carbon's Justin Thesiger.
A massive 38GW of solar capacity was added in 2025, yet curtailment emerged as a key theme of the year. Image: SECI.

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

January 28, 2026
India’s power system faced growing integration challenges in 2025 as solar curtailment emerged as an early signal of insufficient grid flexibility, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember.
fraunhofer ise

Fraunhofer ISE launches ‘world first’ medium-voltage PV pilot

January 28, 2026
Fraunhofer ISE is exploring how medium-voltage technology can reduce the use of raw materials such as copper and aluminium in PV systems.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

January 28, 2026
The US Department of Commerce has found 'countervailable subsidies' of 117.41% provided to China-based manufacturers of solar PV cells.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

News

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

News

US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

News

Maryland commits US$70 million to solar and energy storage financing programme

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA