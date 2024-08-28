Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

News

Low electricity prices in Iberia and curtailments in Greece, Southern Europe sees red

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Seraphim to ship 300MW TOPCon modules to Brazil

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon and Matrix begin construction, Ingeteam ships 1GW of inverters

News

Sunly secures €300 million to fund 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

News

NZGIF finances US$48.7 million FNSF solar portfolio amid New Zealand energy crisis

News

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Clearway’s solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota’s North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Renewables developer Clearway Energy Group has closed a US$550 million financing facility for a 140MW solar-plus-storage project in California.

Construction of the Rosamond South I project—located in Kern County—has already started, which will have a 118MW battery energy storage system (BESS). It is expected to reach commercial operations in 2025 and will bring the developer’s portfolio in Kern County to over 1.5GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor McCarthy Building Companies is completing the construction of the project.

The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with several California load-serving entities such as MCE, the University of California, Rancho Cucamonga Municipal Utility, Eastside Power Authority and the city of Moreno Valley.

Construction financing has been secured by a bank consortium consisting of Société Generale, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Siemens Financial Services, Commerzbank, CoBank, DNB Bank ASA and Nord/LB. 

This is the latest financing secured by Clearway, which closed a US$700 million construction financing last month. The previous construction financing was also for a solar and storage portfolio in California with a combined solar capacity of 682MW and an energy storage output of 507.5MW.

In the state of California, the renewables developer has put over 2.3GW of solar and storage projects into construction and operation in the past five years. Along with Texas, California was one of the leading states in the US in added PV capacity for the first half of 2024, with the two states accounting for 28% of new PV added in the country.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
california, clearway energy group, construction finance, epc contractor, kern county, McCarthy Building Companies, société générale, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

An Acciona Energía solar project.

US ROUND-UP: Arevon and Matrix begin construction, Ingeteam ships 1GW of inverters

August 28, 2024
Arevon and Matrix have started construction on two projects in Indiana and Texas, while Ingeteam has supplied 1GW of inverters to US projects
Image: Enel Green Power

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

August 28, 2024
Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with developer Enel Green Power Australia to secure green energy produced from 98MW solar PV project in New South Wales.
Meyer Burger call production facility in Thalheim.

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

August 27, 2024
Meyer Burger will scrap its proposed 2GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Colorado, claiming that the project is not 'financially viable'.
KeyState Renewables' Athur II solar project.

Generate and KeyState close investment fund for 53.5MW of New York community solar

August 23, 2024
Generate Capital and KeyState Renewables have closed their third joint fund, which has supported the development of 53.5MW of community solar.
SEIA’s compromise framework includes a carve-out for solar projects to be designated as Risk Category 2. Image: Avantus.

Avantus, Toyota Tsusho start construction on 125MW solar PV plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Avantus and Toyota Tsusho America's 125MWac Norton Solar project is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2025.
Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the 326MW Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Integrated Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024