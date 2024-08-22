Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

News

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

News

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

News

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

News

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

News

Vena Energy signs investment agreement for 550MW solar PV asset in the Philippines

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

Laser-assisted firing ‘biggest innovation’ in solar cell technology for two years

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Fraunhofer CSP to ‘protect’ European solar IP

News

Terrasmart launches hail stow feature to PeakYield tracker control software

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Chart showing the electricity capacity additions from different technologies in the US in 2024
Utility-scale solar PV accounted for 59% of all capacity additions in the US in the first six months of 2024. Chart: EIA.

Solar PV has led capacity additions in the US during the first half of the year with 12GW.

According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest report “Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory”, solar PV accounted for 59% of all additions.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

All utility-scale technologies combined added 20.2GW in H1 2024, a 3.6GW increase from the same period a year ago. The EIA expects 42.6GW of capacity to be added in the second half of 2024, of which 25GW would come from utility-scale solar PV.

Solar PV could end 2024 with 37GW of new installed capacity, a record for a single year and doubling the numbers from 2023 when it added 18.8GW. Estimates from the EIA are only a gigawatt short of the predictions made by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie earlier this year. However, the estimates from the latter account for all markets of the solar industry – which includes residential, community solar and commercial and industrial – and not just utility-scale.

The two leading states for solar PV, Texas and California, accounted for 38% of solar additions during H1 2024. However, the largest project to come online during that period came from Nevada. With an installed PV capacity of 690MW, the Gemini solar-plus-storage project, developed and built by investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary, independent power producer (IPP) Primergy Solar, was the largest project to come online in the US this year.

BESS: second-most additions in H1 24

The Gemini solar-plus-storage project was not only the largest solar PV project to come online in H1 2024, but also the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) one to come online with an output of 380MW. BESS accounted for the second-most capacity additions until the end of June 2024, with 4.2GW. Battery additions were concentrated in four US states, California (37% of all additions), Texas (24%), Arizona (19%) and Nevada (13%).

The EIA expects BESS to add 10.8GW of capacity in H2 2024 and could end up the year with a record installation of 15GW in a single year. Texas and California currently account for 81% of expected BESS capacity additions in H2 2024.

Similar to the Gemini project, the second largest BESS project to come online in the first half of 2024 is a solar-plus-storage. US utility Salt River Project (SRP) and Danish energy company Ørsted powered the Eleven Mile Solar Center project in Arizona earlier this year, with an installed solar capacity of 300MW and a BESS capacity of 300MW/1.2GWh. Prior to its completion, the companies had secured a power purchase agreement with social media and tech giant Meta.

Texas was home to the second largest PV project coming online during the first six months of 2024, with the 640MW Lumina solar plant. The project is owned by renewables developer Intersect Power, which has a 2.2GW solar PV operational portfolio.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bess, california, capacity additions, eia, energy information administration, gemini project, solar-plus-storage, texas, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

arevon energy

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

August 22, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has signed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) with Silicon Valley tech platform giant Meta.
Building of TMEIC's headquarters in the US

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

August 21, 2024
Japanese PV inverter manufacturer Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) has expanded its footprint in the US with the construction of a 9GW inverter facility.
An Emeren solar project.

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

August 21, 2024
Emeren has announced its financial results for the second quarter of this year, which include revenue of US$30.1 million.
Close-up of First Solar-made solar panels from a PV project in the US state of Texas by Swift Current Energy

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

August 21, 2024
In related news, Google has signed a strategic long-term agreement with independent power producer Energix Renewables to develop 1.5GW PV.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.
Construction at a DESRI project.

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

August 20, 2024
DESRI has started construction on a 130MW solar, 260MWh battery storage facility in the US state of New Mexico.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

News

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

News

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024