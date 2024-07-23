Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Clearway closes US$700 million financing on California solar and storage portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

Indian budget to support deployment of rooftop solar on ten million homes

News

Clearway closes US$700 million financing on California solar and storage portfolio

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

News

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

News

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

News

Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

News

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction of the solar PV and BESS projects is underway, and commercial operations for both are expected in 2025. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Renewables developer Clearway Energy Group has closed a US$700 million construction financing on a portfolio of solar and storage projects in California, US.

The construction financing was secured by a bank consortium consisting of Nord/LB, Société Générale, KeyBanc Capital Markets, DNB and ANZ.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Clearway has also started construction on the two projects, a solar PV and a standalone battery energy storage system (BESS), located in the Californian counties of Fresno and San Bernadino.

The Solar PV plant in Fresno – the Luna Valley Solar Project – has a 200MW capacity, while the Dagget storage in San Bernadino has an output of 113.5MW. The storage project in San Bernadino is the final phase of a solar-plus-storage with a PV capacity of 482MW and a storage output of 394MW.

Both projects are expected to reach commercial operations in 2025, while construction is carried out by renewables contractor Blattner Energy.

Moreover, the company has already secured a 15-year virtually paired hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility San Diego Gas & Electric for both projects. The remaining capacity of the Luna Valley PV plant is contracted under a 20-year PPA with utilities Southern California Edison and Power & Water Resources Pooling Authority.

“Luna Valley and Daggett 1 represent two major steps forward in California’s path to a reliable, affordable, and clean electric grid,” said Brooks Friedeman, VP of capital markets at Clearway.

In the past five years, the renewables developer has put over 2.3GW of solar and storage projects into construction and operation in California.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
battery energy storage system, bess, blattner, california, clearway energy group, construction finance, dnb, fresno, plant construction, ppa, san bernardino, société générale

Read Next

reden solar

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

July 23, 2024
LevelTen energy has published its latest report into renewable energy PPA prices, with the average European PPA price falling by 27%.
Virtual power plant could help avoid solar curtailments in California. Image: Vivint Solar via Unsplash.

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

July 22, 2024
The amount of residential solar paired with a battery energy storage system (BESS) in California has increased notably under the state’s new net energy metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) scheme.  
Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

July 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.
Quinbrook subsidiary Primergy Solar's Gemini solar project in the US. Image: Quinbrook

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

July 19, 2024
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have reached commercial operations at their 690MWac/966MWdc Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.
Sunrun-768x452

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

July 19, 2024
The Energy Storage for Resilient Homes Act would allow residents of the two states to use funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase residential BESS.
Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

July 19, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a loan of up to US$861.3 million to support 200MW of solar PV and 285MW/1,140MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Puerto Rico.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024