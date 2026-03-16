Clēnera raises US$304 million for 120MW solar-plus-storage project in Idaho

Clēnera expects to begin commercial operation at the project in the first half of 2027, and has already signed a busbar power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project’s solar output, and a toiling agreement for the project’s BESS component, with local utility Idaho Power. Both offtake agreements will run for 20 years.

“Crimson Orchard marks our second financing with Clēnera, and we’re thrilled to continue supporting their momentum in the US renewables market,” said Ari Citrin, managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets, one of the financiers of the project. Other investors include HSBC, ING Capital and MUFG Bank, which provided construction financing and term debt for the project.

Clēnera has now invested up to US$342 million into the Crimson Orchard project, and is part of the 13GW of clean energy capacity for which the company has secured safe harbour status in the US.

The news follows the raising of finance for another US solar-plus-storage project, the County Acres facility in California, which Enlight completed last year. The company has also been active in Europe, raising money for a hybrid wind-solar-storage project in Spain.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.