Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Guest Blog, Features

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

By Gabriele Buccini at Trinasolar
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Europe, Americas

Latest

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

Guest Blog, Features

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

Australia’s Northern Territory to scrap ‘reckless’ 50% renewables by 2030 target

News

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

‘Massive’ PV underperformance is a data problem, says industry panel

News

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

News

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

Features, Interviews

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Meridian sets construction date for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Adding energy storage to PV projects offers significant opportunities for futureproofing investments and enhancing grid stability says Buccini. Image: Trina Storage.

While not essential for every project, co-location is emerging as a strategic option for developers aiming to maximise value and adapt to evolving market needs.

The growing role of co-location

Adding co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) capabilities to a planned PV project offers several benefits, such as futureproofing against market volatility, increasing operational flexibility, and providing additional revenue streams through grid services. For energy providers, co-located BESS also mitigates the risk of solar cannibalisation – the drop in wholesale electricity priced caused by an oversupply of solar generation. By storing surplus energy on-site, operators can strategically release it when demand is high, optimising revenue and grid stability.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, these advantages come with higher capital expenditure (capex) requirements and added technical challenges. Developers must address the complexity of managing two distinct technologies – PV systems and utility-scale batteries – within the same location. They also face hurdles in securing permits and permissions, which often involve separate and time-consuming processes for each component.

Progress is being made in some markets to ease these challenges. For example, in the UK, the decision by energy regulator Ofgem in May 2020 to end double-charging for battery storage removed a major cost barrier for co-located projects. This regulatory change, fully implemented by April 2021, marked a turning point in the UK energy market, encouraging more developers to integrate BESS into their PV projects.

Further momentum has come from the UK’s recent shift in political leadership, with the election of a pro-environment government focused on establishing the country as a clean energy superpower. This policy environment has created an attractive climate for investors and developers to commit to large-scale renewable energy projects that include storage.

But there is still room for improvement. Governments and regulators can put further measures in place to help streamline the co-location process for developers. This includes shortening the timelines for planning approvals and grid connections and simplifying permitting by consolidating requirements for PV systems and battery storage into a single framework.

Co-location is worth the extra cost

Adding battery units and their supporting infrastructure represents a considerable extra capex outlay for a developer. However, this upfront cost can yield long-term value by mitigating future risks, such as the potential depreciation of the project’s asset value as solar equipment costs continue to decline.

Adding BESS capability to a PV site also adds increasingly essential storage functionality. This offsets the ongoing commoditisation and falling Return of Investment of solar PV in a number of ways, including:

  • Unlocking new revenue streams: Developers can offer grid management services like load balancing and frequency regulation to energy providers and Electricity System Operators (ESOs), enhancing the project’s revenue potential.
  • Anticipating grid congestion: Co-location prepares for future grid constraints, as more and more renewable sites connect to the grid and the number of available network connection points become increasingly scarce.

There is a need for energy storage right now, in Europe and worldwide. This need will only grow as the number of renewable developments coming online increases. Energy providers will turn to battery storage for the flexibility they need to meet demand, manage supply and balance grid loads. Developers can meet this need by adding BESS capability to their projects. In so doing, they enhance the capital value of their asset and its operational value as well.

Different markets need different approaches

Countries everywhere need to add more storage to the energy infrastructure. However, the approach to meeting this need varies, driven by specific grid conditions and market priorities.

In Spain, for example, where the national grid is nearing saturation, government planners prioritise connection permit requests for PV projects that integrate battery storage. On-site BESS helps balance supply and demand by storing excess energy during periods of low demand, ensuring that no renewable energy is wasted when the grid is already at capacity.

In contrast, Italy focuses on large-scale standalone BESS projects which provide utility-grade balancing and load shifting services to stabilise the grid and ensure consistent supply. These standalone systems complement and reinforce the grid by providing flexibility, alleviating congestion at critical nodes, and mitigating price volatility.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. The choice between co-located systems and standalone PV or BESS depends on a country’s grid infrastructure, energy market needs, regulatory framework and long-term goals. Each approach serves a distinct purpose, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within its specific context.

Co-location is an investment for the future

The scarcity of grid connection points is already a challenge in many markets, driven by increasing renewable energy penetration and the growing need for grid-balancing solutions. This constraint will only intensify as more renewable energy projects come online, making co-location an increasingly practical and strategic choice for developers.

The large-scale adoption of co-location is becoming less a matter of “if” and more of “when”. As demand for renewable energy continues to grow, grid operators and energy companies will rely on co-located renewable solutions to address supply-demand imbalances, mitigate grid congestion, and enhance overall system flexibility.

For developers and investors, co-location offers a valuable opportunity to address these challenges while optimising the value of their assets. While every company will evaluate its options based on specific circumstances, the growing market need for co-location suggests it is a solution worth considering in both current and future project planning.

Gabriele Buccini is Head of Utility Storage for Europe at Trinasolar.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
battery energy storage system, bess, Co-location, europe, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Pexapark PPA capacity to February 2025.

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

March 25, 2025
Europe saw a 4% month-on-month decline in number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in February 2025, according to Pexapark.
LSSEU2025-54

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

March 25, 2025
Speakers at the Large Scale Solar Europe event in Lisbon discussed the future of Europe's PV market and ongoing economic shifts.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

March 21, 2025
The European Commission, along with the private partners, target to invest up to €240 million (US$260 million) each until 2030.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia acquires 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage site in Victoria

March 21, 2025
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has acquired a 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage project in Victoria from Acen Australia.
BayWa-r.e.-Germany-co-located-BESS-spitalhofe-

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

March 20, 2025
A study from consultancy LCP Delta has underlined the importance of flexibility to Europe’s energy transition as the dominance of renewable energy generation grows.  
Acciona Energia secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

March 19, 2025
The Spanish renewables developer has closed an AU$453 million (US$287 million) loan facility for a 480MWp solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.