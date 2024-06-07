Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

News

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The research suggests that policymakers could expand solar access by creating a basic infrastructure for community solar, such as virtual net metering. Image: Castillo Engineering.

Community solar has expanded access to solar adoption to communities struggling to adopt rooftop PV, according to research from the Lawrence Berkeley Lab (LBL) and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).

The research, Evaluating community solar as a measure to promote equitable clean energy access, which was published in the Nature Energy journal, found that community solar extended solar adoption to communities that would have otherwise not been able to adopt rooftop solar. This is based on a sample of 11 states, including community solar leaders such as New York, Minnesota or Massachusetts among others.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The data suggests that community solar adopters are about 6.1 times more likely to live in multifamily buildings than rooftop solar adopters, 4.4 times more likely to rent, and earn about 23% less.

Even though community solar does give broader access to solar PV than rooftop solar, community solar adopters still tend to earn more than the broader population and are less likely to rent and live in multifamily housing, due to the economic incentives from community solar providers.

Although earning less than rooftop solar adopters, community solar adopters earn more than the broader population, as shown above. Comparison between 11 states. Chart: LBL and NREL.

Regarding the study, Molly Knoll, VP of policy at the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), said: “This reaffirms what we have known to be true for years — community solar is one of the best ways to increase equity in our energy system.”

The research suggests that policymakers could expand solar access by creating a basic infrastructure for community solar, such as a virtual net metering.

Moreover, including equity measures with targeted measures for low—and medium-income (LMI) households can increase adoption and access to solar PV and its benefits. This is not the case when regarding race, as community solar seems to not have, so far, expanded access to solar based on race.

“This study is important confirmation of one of the values community solar can bring to the electric grid and the tireless work our broad and diverse coalitions are doing to bring community solar to every state in the country,” added Knoll.

Community solar’s potential

This paper was published months after NREL released a report estimating the potential for 1TW community solar capacity to be installed in the US. The report envisioned two different scenarios depending on the limitations for the deployment of community solar, however, in both cases rooftop solar would play an important role with nearly 400GW of capacity.

As the report was released in February, the Department of Energy’s principal deputy assistant secretary, Jeff Marootian, called for the solar industry to treble the installed capacity of community solar to 20GW by 2025, up from 7GW currently.

The community solar market is set to add 7.6GW of capacity between 2024 and 2028, despite a recent decision in California, the leading US state for solar PV, which is expected to limit the deployment of community solar there.

CPUC final decision

On Thursday 30 May, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted 3-1 against the Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) proposed by the CCSA and backed by a broad solar coalition, which included environmental justice groups, ratepayer advocates, labour, and the building industry association.

This plan was expected to bring an estimated 8GW of community solar capacity to the state of California.

Instead, the CPUC ordered utilities – Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison – to restructure and expand existing community solar programmes such as the Disadvantaged Community Green Tariff Program and the Green Tariff Program.

The first would add 60MW of solar PV capacity, bringing its total to 144MW, with subsidies to participants while the Green Tariff Program is available to both commercial and residential customers.

Derek Chernow, Western regional director at the CCSA, regarding the CPUC’s final vote on California’s community solar programme, said:

“By accepting the utilities’ proposal, the Commission has chosen to double down on failed programs that have not — and will not — establish a viable community solar market that would provide affordable energy to Californians that need relief the most.

“It’s also further evidence that California’s utilities are doing everything they can to stifle distributed energy generation in order to tighten their grip on the state’s electricity grid.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
california, California Public Utilities Commission, community solar, cpuc, lawrence berkeley laboratory, lmi, national renewable energy laboratory, nrel, rooftop solar, us

Read Next

LONGi headquarters

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

June 7, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

June 6, 2024
The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity last year, according to SEIA.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.
Preparing the build of a community solar project. Image: Reactivate.

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

June 6, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$9.5 million into four institutions to examine the social impacts of utility-scale solar project siting.
us-doe-massachusetts-solar-and-storage-768x576

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

June 5, 2024
US analyst Lazard notes that renewable energy technologies continue to have some of the lowest LCOE figures in the US.
solar power portal

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

June 4, 2024
Finlay Colville noted that a greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing “changes the whole supply chain,” at the UK Solar Summit.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

Features, Long Reads, News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024