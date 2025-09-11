Subscribe To Premium
Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

Solar growth in Central European countries outstrips EU average as coal declines

How US solar manufacturing is weathering the policy storm

RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

Navigating Italy’s PV project development maze

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

rPlus Energies secures US$100 million to build 125MW PV plant in Idaho

Constant Energy will use the investment to build its PV project portfolio in Thailand, including rooftop, ground-mounted and floating systems. Image: Constant Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Constant Energy has secured THB300 million (US$9.4 million) in green financing from HSBC to expand large-scale solar and battery storage projects in Thailand. 

Under its Power Development Plan, Thailand is targeting 15.6GW of solar by 2035, which would account for 20% of the country’s power generation capacity.

“We are pleased to partner with HSBC to expand our solar projects in Thailand, including rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating systems. This green guarantee and Standby Documentary Credit (DC) facility will help us accelerate our mission to provide clean, renewable energy for our clients, enabling them to reduce their carbon emissions and electricity costs,” said Franck Constant, CEO of Constant Energy. 

Bangkok-based Constant Energy owns and operates large-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects across Asia. Founded in 2017, the company has built a 210MW solar portfolio in Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. In 2023, Belgian holding company Virya Energy advanced its strategy to expand globally in renewables by acquiring a majority stake in the firm. 

Read Next

Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.

Solar growth in Central European countries outstrips EU average as coal declines

September 11, 2025
Solar power generation in Central Europe has grown at more than twice the EU average rate since 2019, according to new figures.
image

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

September 10, 2025
A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.
Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

September 10, 2025
Voltalia is seeking compensation for the ongoing curtailment of its Brazilian solar and wind fleet, which has exceeded expectations this year.
Toyo Solar manufacturing.

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

September 10, 2025
Japanese solar cell manufacturer Toyo Solar has sold 1.6GW of solar PV cells in the first half of 2025, driving revenue of around US$139 million.
Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine and solar farm.

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

September 10, 2025
The CEFC has said that a coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara, Western Australia, could save more than AU$30 billion over 25 years.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

September 9, 2025
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint which it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”

