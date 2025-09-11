Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

Constant Energy will use the investment to build its PV project portfolio in Thailand, including rooftop, ground-mounted and floating systems. Image: Constant Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Constant Energy has secured THB300 million (US$9.4 million) in green financing from HSBC to expand large-scale solar and battery storage projects in Thailand.

Under its Power Development Plan, Thailand is targeting 15.6GW of solar by 2035, which would account for 20% of the country’s power generation capacity.