Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Construction begins on South Africa’s ‘largest’ single-phase PV plant

By Will Norman
March 19, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Construction begins on South Africa’s ‘largest’ single-phase PV plant

News

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

Avantus, Toyota complete construction at 159MW Texas solar project

News

Solar wafer origin could be ‘significant risk’ for US industry, lawyers warn

News

Canadian Solar expects first US-made solar cells production by end of March

News

Solarium commissions 1GW module facility in Gujarat

News

Soiling losses: from modelling to PV systems simulation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Sunraycer breaks ground at 620MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

India’s cumulative solar module capacity reaches 210GW, cell capacity hits 27GW Mercom

News

Origis Energy begins operations at 210 MW Indiana PV project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Sungrow project in Italy.
Anthem CEO James Cumming said there is a “strong possibility that battery storage will be added” to the project. Image: Sungrow via Unsplash.

South African independent power producer (IPP) Anthem has begun construction on a 475MW solar PV project, the “largest” single-phase solar site in South Africa.

The Notsi project is located in South Africa’s central Free State province and began construction this week. It is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with energy trading firms Discovery Green and NOA. On Tuesday, the company announced it had reached financial close on the Notsi project. The funds were provided by Standard Bank, and Anthem said the site is valued at R9 billion (US$530,000).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Construction is expected to take approximately 26 months, finishing in early summer 2028. The project will be built by the China Energy Engineering Corporation and the Northwest Electric Power Design Institute.

“By supplying renewable energy to corporate and commercial off-takers, the Notsi project supports the growing aggregator market, enables corporate decarbonisation and supports South Africa’s transition to lower‑carbon, more sustainable energy consumption,” said Mike Wickins, CCO of Anthem. 

While currently a standalone PV project, Anthem CEO James Cumming said there is a “strong possibility that battery storage will be added as costs continue to decline and the need for grid flexibility increases.” Anthem said it has already secured environmental permission to add an energy storage system to the site.

In addition to storage, the company said it is building a transmission substation as part of the project, which it said will address the lack of strong grid infrastructure in South Africa. The substation will be transferred to the national grid operator, Eskom, at a later date.

“By investing in its own grid connection and utilising a high-capacity transformer, the company aims to manage costs effectively while ensuring reliable power delivery,” Anthem said.

In November, South Africa announced a commitment to add over 28GW of new solar PV capacity to its grid by 2039. Unveiling the country’s latest integrated resource plan (IRP), Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the South African minister of electricity and energy, said the plan “ensures security of electricity supply necessary by balancing supply with demand, while optimising the environmental impact and total cost of supply”.

anthem, energy storage, pv power plants, solar pv, south africa

Read Next

The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar expects first US-made solar cells production by end of March

March 19, 2026
PV manufacturer Canadian Solar’s first US-made solar cells are expected to be produced by the end of March in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
A Sunraycer Renewables project.

Sunraycer breaks ground at 620MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

March 19, 2026
Sunraycer Renewables has broken ground at a portfolio of three solar-plus-storage projects in the US state of Texas.
waaree-1024x683-1-768x512

India’s cumulative solar module capacity reaches 210GW, cell capacity hits 27GW Mercom

March 18, 2026
India added 119GW of solar module and over 9GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity in 2025, according to Mercom’s latest report.
The Wheatland solar project is backed by a long-term, 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public utility company CenterPoint Energy. Image: Origis Energy

Origis Energy begins operations at 210 MW Indiana PV project

March 18, 2026
Origis Energy has commenced operations at its 210MWdc Wheatland utility-scale solar project in Knox County, Indiana.
The AI-powered, fully automated facility spans 16 acres and increases its total manufacturing capacity to 5.6GW. Image: RenewSys.

RenewSys commissions 3GW module plant in Maharashtra

March 18, 2026
Indian PV encapsulant and backsheet manufacturer RenewSys has commissioned a 3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Raigad, Maharashtra.
PVEL's 2022 Module Reliability Scorecard highlights the Top Performers from our PQP program.

Understanding the current state of module quality – key takeaways from PVRW 2026

March 18, 2026
The latest PV Reliability Workshop highlighted why investing in PV reliability and quality is more important than ever.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s cumulative solar module capacity reaches 210GW, cell capacity hits 27GW Mercom

News

Sunsure secures US$65.6 million debt to fund 242MWp solar portfolio in India

News

Origis Energy begins operations at 210 MW Indiana PV project

News

Understanding the current state of module quality – key takeaways from PVRW 2026

Features, Guest Blog

Grid consolidation gathers pace amid India’s renewable energy surge

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Construction begins on South Africa’s ‘largest’ single-phase PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain