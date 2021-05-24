Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

DSD raises US$85m to boost C&I solar pipeline

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

News

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

News

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational solar project from Hecate in Rhode Island. Image: Hecate Energy.

The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced.

Chicago-based Hecate said work on the 500MW Roseland Solar plant in Falls County, Texas, began on 5 May. Featuring a 50MW battery storage system, the facility was transferred to Enel Green Power North America and is expected to achieve commercial operation in the second half of 2022.

The combination of solar power and battery storage “will enable the Roseland project to help stabilise the power grid, increase operational efficiency and lower power costs”, said Hecate Energy’s senior vice president of operations, Craig Overmyer.

In Ohio, Hecate developed the New Market project, which consists of two separate solar facilities located 45 miles east of Cincinnati, and transferred it to Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities earlier this month. The first of the facilities is expected to achieve commercial operation in December 2021.

The Ohio plants will supply 100% of the City of Cincinnati’s municipal electricity, making all buildings and electrical services owned and operated by the government of Cincinnati carbon neutral by the end of 2021.

Progress on the projects comes after Spanish oil major Repsol signed a deal to acquire 40% of Hecate Energy earlier this month, entering the US renewables market for the first time. Hecate has a clean energy pipeline of more than 40GW, of which 16.8GW represents PV and storage projects at an advanced stage of development. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Algonquin Power & Utilities, battery energy storage, enel green power north america, hecate energy, ohio, repsol, solar plus storage, texas

Read Next

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

May 17, 2021
California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

May 14, 2021
Renewable energy company and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has invested in UK-based battery storage software company Habitat Energy.

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

May 13, 2021
Spanish oil major Repsol has made its first foray into the US renewables market with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage project developer Hecate Energy.

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

May 12, 2021
Inverter supplier SMA Solar reported a fall in sales during Q1 2021, but cited the political landscape in the US and Europe as being “extremely encouraging” in the long term.

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

May 7, 2021
Danish utility giant Ørsted has completed its first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

DSD raises US$85m to boost C&I solar pipeline

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021