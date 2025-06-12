Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has entered a 599MW solar module supply agreement with an undisclosed US-based independent power producer (IPP).
The modules will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas plant and are slated for delivery in 2026. Waaree secured over 1.2GW in new US orders in the first quarter of the company’s financial year 2025-2026. To meet the rising demand for domestic modules in the US, the company is also adding 1.6GW of capacity at its module assembly plant in Texas, which will see the annual nameplate capacity double to 3.2GW by the end of 2025. The facility will serve utility-scale commercial and industrial solar projects.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Earlier this month, the company signed a 586MW module supply deal with North Carolina-based IPP Pine Gate Renewables. Valued at US$176 million, the modules will be produced at Waaree’s module assembly plant in Texas and support four of Pine Gate’s solar PV projects, with the delivery scheduled for the fiscal year 2026-27. The modules will also feature multiple US-made components to meet Investment Tax Credit (ITC) compliance requirements.
The firm unveiled its US expansion plans in late 2023, committing up to US$1 billion in investment. At the time, Waaree targeted to scale up its annual nameplate capacity in the country to up to 5GW by 2027.
Overall, the Indian manufacturer has 13.3GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar modules and 5.4GW of annual nameplate capacity of solar cells. Waaree Energies operates five manufacturing plants in India.