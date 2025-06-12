Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

Earlier this month, the company signed a 586MW module supply deal with North Carolina-based IPP Pine Gate Renewables. Valued at US$176 million, the modules will be produced at Waaree’s module assembly plant in Texas and support four of Pine Gate’s solar PV projects, with the delivery scheduled for the fiscal year 2026-27. The modules will also feature multiple US-made components to meet Investment Tax Credit (ITC) compliance requirements.

The firm unveiled its US expansion plans in late 2023, committing up to US$1 billion in investment. At the time, Waaree targeted to scale up its annual nameplate capacity in the country to up to 5GW by 2027.

Overall, the Indian manufacturer has 13.3GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar modules and 5.4GW of annual nameplate capacity of solar cells. Waaree Energies operates five manufacturing plants in India.