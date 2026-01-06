Subscribe To Premium
News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

By JP Casey
January 6, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Construction at the Muskegon solar project.
Consumers Energy has a solar PV portfolio of four projects. Image: Consumers Energy.

US utility Consumers Energy has started operations at its 250MW Muskegon solar PV project, its largest in the US state of Michigan.

Construction began in June 2024, with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell leading the installation. The project makes use of a number of US-made components, including First Solar’s Series 7 modules and Array Technologies’ single-axis trackers, and construction was completed in line with the initial timeframe proposed in 2024.

The utility is the largest energy provider in Michigan—supplying power to 6.8 million of the state’s residents—and has sought to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The Muskegon project is one of four solar PV projects in Consumers Energy’s portfolio, and is the largest by capacity.

“Muskegon solar provides an example of the reliable, cost-effective projects we’re creating to make sure we continue to meet our customers’ needs,” said Consumers Energy president of electric supply Sri Maddipati; the company added that it will continue to developer solar, wind, natural gas and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the state.

The news follows a number of investments into new solar projects in the state, including Geronimo Power’s commissioning of a 125MW project late last year.

However, perhaps the most consequential developments in the Michigan solar industry have come in the upstream sector. Last October, Corning started ingot and wafer production at its plant in the state, at which point it had already secured purchases of more than 80% of its available capacity for the next five years. The start of production means that the US now has the capacity to produce a solar system, from cell to module, entirely from domestic facilities, a significant milestone for the ongoing efforts to shore up US solar manufacturing.

americas, consumers energy, michigan, projects, us

Read Next

Allon Raveh, Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 5, 2026
Israeli renewable energy developer Nofar Energy will acquire an almost 1GW US utility-scale solar portfolio from bankrupt IPP Pine Gate Renewables.
Solar panels in Singapore.

Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

January 5, 2026
Independent power producer Inox Clean Energy has acquired an operational solar PV portfolio in India from SunSource Energy.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

January 2, 2026
Canadian Solar has appointed Colin Parkin to its presidency to replace Dr Shawn Qu, who will remain as the company’s chairman and CEO.
A Tata Power solar project.

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

January 2, 2026
SJVN has commissioned a 1GW solar PV plant in Rajasthan, India, its largest solar project to comply with India’s DCR rules.
Vihann Kong headshot

State legislative support for US community solar: Ampion on policy changes in 2025 and 2026

January 2, 2026
PV Tech spoke to Vihann Kong of Ampion about its work in 2025 and positive state-level legislation the sector can expect to see in 2026.
Donald Trump

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2025

December 31, 2025
As the year comes to an end, we bring you a recap of the most-read stories throughout 2025, with the US taking most of the spotlight.
