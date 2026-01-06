Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

The utility is the largest energy provider in Michigan—supplying power to 6.8 million of the state’s residents—and has sought to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The Muskegon project is one of four solar PV projects in Consumers Energy’s portfolio, and is the largest by capacity.

“Muskegon solar provides an example of the reliable, cost-effective projects we’re creating to make sure we continue to meet our customers’ needs,” said Consumers Energy president of electric supply Sri Maddipati; the company added that it will continue to developer solar, wind, natural gas and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the state.

The news follows a number of investments into new solar projects in the state, including Geronimo Power’s commissioning of a 125MW project late last year.

However, perhaps the most consequential developments in the Michigan solar industry have come in the upstream sector. Last October, Corning started ingot and wafer production at its plant in the state, at which point it had already secured purchases of more than 80% of its available capacity for the next five years. The start of production means that the US now has the capacity to produce a solar system, from cell to module, entirely from domestic facilities, a significant milestone for the ongoing efforts to shore up US solar manufacturing.