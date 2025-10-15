Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

According to the company, it is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the local community through increased tax revenue, job creation, local spending, and charitable contributions.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on the Bee Hollow Solar project, bringing forth new jobs and tax revenue for the community and further demonstrating our commitment to bolstering economic growth in rural America,” said Nathan Franzen, chief project delivery officer at Geronimo. “These communities are the lifeblood of America’s Heartland and we’re proud to see projects like Bee Hollow make a real impact.”

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell will lead the construction of the Bee Hollow project, which is expected to support more than 200 construction jobs during its development. The project also has a previously announced power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA).

Geronimo also announced it has commissioned its 125MW Jackson County solar project in Michigan.

Geronimo began construction in August 2025 on a 125MW solar PV plant in Jackson County, Michigan. The project, connected to the MISO grid, is located near Geronimo’s 40MW MiSolar portfolio in Clinton and Monroe counties, operational since 2021. EPC was led by Barnhart Energy Company.

Geronimo’s chief development officer, David Reamer, said the project’s success was driven by collaboration among landowners, partners, and local leaders. He emphasised that such partnerships strengthen rural economies and provide reliable energy for communities across America.

Moreover, the project uses US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker’s solar tracking systems. Praising the collaboration, Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar credited Geronimo, Barnhart, and Consumers Energy for their roles in delivering clean power to Michigan and highlighted the use of US-sourced steel and local manufacturing to create new jobs.