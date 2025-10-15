Subscribe To Premium
Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

Ciel & Terre pitches new floating PV system for GW-scale projects

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

PV CellTech USA takeaways: Perovskite, manufacturing bottlenecks and tariffs dominate discussions

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

Slated to begin operations in late 2026, the project will operate within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. Image: Geronimo Power.

Independent power producer (IPP) Geronimo has begun construction on its 150MW solar project in Illinois and commissioned a 125MW PV project in Michigan. 

The 150MW Bee Hollow Solar project is located in St. Clair County, Illinois. Slated to begin operations in late 2026, the project will operate within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market.  

According to the company, it is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the local community through increased tax revenue, job creation, local spending, and charitable contributions.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on the Bee Hollow Solar project, bringing forth new jobs and tax revenue for the community and further demonstrating our commitment to bolstering economic growth in rural America,” said Nathan Franzen, chief project delivery officer at Geronimo. “These communities are the lifeblood of America’s Heartland and we’re proud to see projects like Bee Hollow make a real impact.” 

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell will lead the construction of the Bee Hollow project, which is expected to support more than 200 construction jobs during its development. The project also has a previously announced power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA). 

Geronimo also announced it has commissioned its 125MW Jackson County solar project in Michigan.  

Geronimo began construction in August 2025 on a 125MW solar PV plant in Jackson County, Michigan. The project, connected to the MISO grid, is located near Geronimo’s 40MW MiSolar portfolio in Clinton and Monroe counties, operational since 2021. EPC was led by Barnhart Energy Company. 

Geronimo’s chief development officer, David Reamer, said the project’s success was driven by collaboration among landowners, partners, and local leaders. He emphasised that such partnerships strengthen rural economies and provide reliable energy for communities across America. 

Moreover, the project uses US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker’s solar tracking systems. Praising the collaboration, Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar credited Geronimo, Barnhart, and Consumers Energy for their roles in delivering clean power to Michigan and highlighted the use of US-sourced steel and local manufacturing to create new jobs. 

Read Next

The order is expected to be completed by June 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

October 15, 2025
Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million).
Image: ACE Power.

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

October 15, 2025
The Australian government has approved the 141MW Forbes Solar Farm Project in New South Wales in just 19 days, marking one of the fastest environmental approvals on record in the country.
Victoria_government_solar_australia

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

October 15, 2025
Australia has opened registrations for Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 7, which targets 5GW of renewable energy generation capacity across the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Ana Lía Rojas from Chilean trade association ACERA shows how curtailment keeps increasing in Chile this year

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

October 14, 2025
The curtailment of solar PV and wind capacity in Chile has reached 3.2TWh as of August 2025, a slight increase from the same period in 2024.
Image: Unsplash
Premium

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

October 14, 2025
OCI Holdings’ decision this week to buy a Vietnamese solar wafer facility to supply the US solar cell manufacturing industry makes clear the biggest vulnerability facing the sector today.
The project, spanning around 155 hectares, will integrate a battery energy storage system (BESS) and is planned to deliver 175 MWac. Image: Levanta Renewables.

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

October 14, 2025
Levanta Renewables will develop a 166MWp ground-mounted solar and storage project in the Visayas Islands as part of the Philippines’ Fourth Green Energy Auction. 

