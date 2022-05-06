Subscribe
SunPower to invest in platform upgrades as residential solar customer backlog reaches new record

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
SunPower’s customer backlog for the next quarter sits at 13,800, a 169% year-on-year increase. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower’s backlog soared to a record 13,800 customers entering Q2 2022 with the installer confirming a series of investments it is making to meet surging demand.

Its quarterly backlog more than doubled year-on-year, with installations during the quarter rising 40% to 16,500 as the installer reaped the rewards of heightened demand for residential solar in the US.

Moreover, SunPower also pointed to a 70,000-strong pipeline of installs for new homes, which it described as a key pillar of the company’s portfolio. SunPower has targeted partnerships with different homebuilders across the US, including Landsea Homes more recently.

The company posted total revenues of US$350.3 million for the opening quarter of the year, up from US$250 million recorded in Q1 2021. The figure does not include proceeds from the sale of its C&I Solutions operations, which it sold in February to TotalEnergies for US$250 million.

But while residential solar revenue hit a record-high of US$336 million – up 41% from Q1 2021 – the company reported a net loss of around US$2 million. Speaking to analysts following the results disclosure, company CFO Manu Sial noted that SunPower had witnessed its earnings per customer fall from a target of US$2,000 – US$2,400 to around US$1,700, a fall attributed to increased module, freight and labour costs.

In addition, costs of around US$18 million have been associated with investment in SunPower’s platforms, which the company expects to benefit from in the coming quarters.

Adjusted earnings stood at US$11.2 million in Q1 2022, down from US$18.8 million in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter SunPower confirmed it was in late-stage discussions with First Solar to develop a residential solar panel with a module that will combine crystalline silicon with a thin film semiconductor. The company also launched in March 2022 an upgraded version of its battery storage system SunVault, with 26kWh and 52kWh versions.

“Demand is accelerating as consumers look to solar as a more stable, secure and sustainable energy source, and this is evident as we enter the second quarter with a record backlog and pipeline for new homes,” said Peter Faricy.

SunPower reiterated its guidance for the year of earnings of US$90-110 million and customer additions of 73,000-80,000.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
Read Next

EDPR adds 465MW of renewables capacity in Q1 following Sunseap acquisition

May 6, 2022
EDP Renewables (EDPR) added a total of 465MW of wind and solar capacity in Q1 2022, mainly due to its acquisition of Singaporean developer Sunseap, while it recorded a net profit of €66 million (US$69.8 million), up 75% on the previous year. 

BayWa Q1 revenue boosted by solar module trading ‘boom’

May 5, 2022
German conglomerate BayWa benefited from high demand for solar modules during the first quarter of 2022, with its revenues bolstered by the sale of an operational PV plant in the US.

Sunrun adds 30,000 customers, 213MW of solar in Q1 2022 as it looks to protect itself against US headwinds

May 5, 2022
A breakdown of leading US solar installer Sunrun's financial results for Q1 2022 when it added 29,463 customers, with management now expecting installed solar capacity to be 25% or greater for the full year 2022.
US EPCs lament solar supply situation under ‘virtually impossible’ pricing, delivery schedules

May 5, 2022
US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors have shed light on the current challenges they face when sourcing solar modules as the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) continues a circumvention investigation that could potentially lead to retroactive tariffs of up to 250%.

US solar delays prompt Indiana utility to push back coal retirements

May 5, 2022
US utility company NiSource has pushed back the shutdown of some of its coal units owing to delays on the completion of some of its solar PV and co-located projects.

Neoen revenues jump on strong solar, energy storage performance

May 4, 2022
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen recorded a 36% leap in revenue in Q1 2022, solar revenue rising 31% year-on-year.

