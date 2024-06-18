Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

The total capacity for solar PV is divided into two categories. The first one is for projects with an installed capacity of higher than 1MW, which represents 350MW of the total auctioned and with a maximum bid of €67.05/MWh (US$71.86/MWh).

The remaining 100MW of solar PV capacity auctioned is split into two: one for projects with a capacity of between 0.2-1MW, and one for projects with a capacity of between 0.2-6MW. The latter applies only for projects owned by small and medium-sized enterprises or renewable energy communities. In both instances, the maximum bidding price is set at €82.04/MWh.

Only one bid per project – described as individual production facility or production unit – can be submitted by the participant.

In the case of oversubscription from one of the categories, winning bidders will be determined according to the lowest bidding offers. If several bids have the same price, then it will be allocated according to the project’s size, from smaller to higher.

Winning bids will be allocated a maximum of €30 million for each project.

The renewable auction launched this year by HROTE will give a boost to the country’s installed solar PV capacity, which is among the lowest of EU members. As of the end of 2023, the country had 500MW of solar capacity installed, according to data from trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE). SPE expects the country to reach 5.7GW of solar PV capacity by 2030, nearly a sixfold difference from the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which forecasts only 1GW of solar PV by 2030.

