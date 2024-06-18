Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

News

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

News

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

Features, Interviews

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

Features, Interviews

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

Alight’s Finnish 100MW solar PV park secures grid connection

News

Juwi commissions 223MW Colorado PV project

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Croatia launched a new tender with 450MW of allocated solar PV capacity
The Croatian public bidding is open until 27 June 2024. Image: Niels Bosman via Unsplash.

Croatia has launched a new renewables auction with 450MW of solar PV capacity tendered.

The public bidding (in Croatian), which was launched by the Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE), is open until Thursday 27 June 2024. The programme was launched earlier this year “to promote the production of electricity from renewable energy sources”. State aid from the programme is to be awarded by the end of 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The total capacity for solar PV is divided into two categories. The first one is for projects with an installed capacity of higher than 1MW, which represents 350MW of the total auctioned and with a maximum bid of €67.05/MWh (US$71.86/MWh).

The remaining 100MW of solar PV capacity auctioned is split into two: one for projects with a capacity of between 0.2-1MW, and one for projects with a capacity of between 0.2-6MW. The latter applies only for projects owned by small and medium-sized enterprises or renewable energy communities. In both instances, the maximum bidding price is set at €82.04/MWh.

Only one bid per project – described as individual production facility or production unit – can be submitted by the participant.

In the case of oversubscription from one of the categories, winning bidders will be determined according to the lowest bidding offers. If several bids have the same price, then it will be allocated according to the project’s size, from smaller to higher.

Winning bids will be allocated a maximum of €30 million for each project.

The renewable auction launched this year by HROTE will give a boost to the country’s installed solar PV capacity, which is among the lowest of EU members. As of the end of 2023, the country had 500MW of solar capacity installed, according to data from trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE). SPE expects the country to reach 5.7GW of solar PV capacity by 2030, nearly a sixfold difference from the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which forecasts only 1GW of solar PV by 2030.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
auction and tender, competitive bidding, croatia, hrote, LSSSE, solar pv

Read Next

A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

June 18, 2024
Pacific Partnerships has gained development rights for one of Australia’s largest solar PV projects, with 700MW of generation capacity.
TÜV Rheinland solar testing

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 17, 2024
German quality assurance and testing centre TÜV Rheinlandwill present a traceability testing service for modules at Intersolar Europe 2024.
Image: Shutterstock

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

June 17, 2024
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has taken control of a 500kV, 125-mile transmission line between California and Arizona.
Hybrid PPAs are an emerging solution to the challenge of maximising the commercial value of co-located solar and storage. Image: Business Wire.

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

June 17, 2024
The UK and the Ireland I-SEM are also top markets for renewables and battery energy storage systems (BESS) co-location in Europe.
risen energy australia

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

June 17, 2024
Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation’s 150MW solar farm is the first project approved via Western Australia’s ‘Green Energy Approvals Initiative’.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.

PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

June 17, 2024
Solar engineering software company PVCase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024