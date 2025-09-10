Subscribe To Premium
Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

By Ben Willis
RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

Navigating Italy’s PV project development maze

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

rPlus Energies secures US$100 million to build 125MW PV plant in Idaho

Vikram Solar reports 79.7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Cordelio Power starts operations at Missouri solar project, uses modules built in the US by Qcells

Curtailment of Voltalia's Brazil fleet reaches 14%

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.
In the first half of 2025, 14% of the generation from Voltalia’s Brazilian solar and wind fleet was curtailed. Image: Voltalia.

Voltalia has said it is seeking compensation for the ongoing curtailment of its Brazilian solar and wind fleet, which has exceeded expectations this year.

The French independent power producer’s results for the first half of 2025 reported that 14% –  268GWh – of its Brazilian generation was curtailed by the national operator, higher than the 10% it had anticipated.

For its Brazilian solar fleet specifically, Voltalia said curtailment had reduced its load factor by 5%. The curtailments of its Brazilian portfolio represented 10% of the company’s total production.

As a result, the company said its earnings in Brazil in the first half of 2025 were 5% down on the same period last year, offset slightly by improved solar and wind resources in the reporting period. Overall, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were down 4% for the period.

Voltalia has 750MW of PV and 773MW of wind operational in Brazil, the largest of its fleets worldwide.

But curtailment has become a growing issue for the company’s Brazilian operation as the country continues to grapple with its grid’s inability to absorb the amount of new renewable energy generation coming online. Earlier this year, analyst Wood Mackenzie predicted that curtailment in Brazil could reach 8% by 2035 without significant investment.

“In an environment still marked by curtailment in Brazil, our half-year results remain solid, while highlighting the need to improve our operational performance and efficiency. This is precisely the objective of our SPRING plan, for which we are today presenting the conclusions of the diagnostic phase and the first measures resulting from it,” said Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.           

In a presentation of its objective to investors published alongside its results, Voltalia referenced a number of ongoing actions aimed at easing the curtailment issue. These include a working group between Brazil’s operator ONS, its regulator ANEEL and other stakeholders to investigate long-term solutions, discussions between government and industry over compensation payments and regulatory action. It also said various legal challenges were underway at state and national levels against the curtailments.

“Voltalia remains confident of a favourable outcome, in the medium term, to the legal and contentious actions undertaken for compensation, however, given this evolving context, no compensation has been included for 2025,” the company said in its results.

image

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

September 10, 2025
A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.
Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine and solar farm.

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

September 10, 2025
The CEFC has said that a coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara, Western Australia, could save more than AU$30 billion over 25 years.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

September 9, 2025
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint which it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

September 9, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

September 9, 2025
Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records yesterday when renewables supplied 76.4% of total electricity demand, with solar power contributing nearly 60% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.
Create-Team-and-SMA-Team-at-SMA-HQ

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

September 8, 2025
German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar is to restart US manufacturing for the first time in ten years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

