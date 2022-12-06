CWP Global signs 10GW renewables and green hydrogen hub agreement in Djibouti

Due to its strategical location in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti aims to export the production of green ammonia to nearby markets. Image: MERN.

Renewables company CWP Global has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Djibouti to develop a 10GW renewable and green hydrogen hub in Djibouti.

Strategically located in the Horn of Africa and with a great maritime transport connection to other markets, the Power to X project could potentially place the country as a major exporter in the region of green ammonia, according to the Ministry of Energy and natural resources (MERN).

The development of solar PV and wind capacity aligns with the country’s “Vision 2035” to diversify Djibouti’s energy mix and increase its renewables capacity.

CWP Global continues its expansion of green hydrogen projects in the continent, with previous green hydrogen hubs powered by solar PV and wind announced in Morocco (15GW), Mauritania (30GW) and Namibia (5GW).

With a green hydrogen project pipeline of 140GW globally, the renewables company is also involved in two other solar and wind powered green hydrogen projects in Australia, including one in Western Australia with up to 26GW that energy major bp acquired a 40.5% stake and became operator of the project earlier this year.

Alex Hewitt, CEO of CWP Global, said: “As we saw at COP27, momentum is building quickly on the African continent to pursue massive-scale renewables and green fuels. We’re very proud at CWP to be playing a major role in delivering this new phase of sustainable, zero-emissions economic growth in Africa.”