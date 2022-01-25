Solar Media
News

Czech utility ČEZ should invest in PV not nuclear to catch up in energy transition: IEEFA

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Czech utility ČEZ should invest in PV not nuclear to catch up in energy transition: IEEFA

News

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News

PV CellTech 2022 conference to be held in Berlin, Germany on 25-26 April

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

News
ČEZ plans to construct 6GW of renewables by 2030. Image: ČEZ Group.

The Czech Republic’s largest utility, ČEZ Group, should scale up its domestic solar PV portfolio over the next decade instead of pursuing new nuclear power plants, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has said.

An immediate and continuous investment in solar from the company would add much-needed renewables capacity, “transform ČEZ Group from laggard to leader” in renewables production domestically and achieve both Czech and European Union climate targets, the think tank said in a new report.

As part of a strategy announced last year to decarbonise its power generation, ČEZ aims to construct 6GW of renewables by 2030, phase out coal by 2033 and build a new nuclear power plant by 2037.

IEEFA, which said the utility is currently “playing catch-up on renewable energy”, warned that the proposed nuclear facility “could lead to a downgrade” of ČEZ’s credit rating, especially given the likelihood of construction delays and cost overruns.

Instead, the think tank said the majority state-owned ČEZ “should strongly commit to investing in new, large-scale solar PV capacities, which would deliver better value to the company, its shareholders and Czech taxpayers”.

“The decarbonisation plan’s financial risks outweigh its benefits for ČEZ and Czechia’s residents,” said Mihaela Grubišić Šeba, an energy finance analyst at IEEFA Europe. “Our findings suggest it may be more effective to be more aggressive on utility-scale solar photovoltaics than planned, which would be more cost-effective in the context of the company’s proposal.”

ČEZ’s efforts to bolster its presence in Europe’s solar sector saw its Elevion renewables arm complete the acquisition solar EPC and O&M service provider Belectric from German energy company RWE last month.

But domestically, IEEFA said the company has failed to establish a base of renewables generation over the last decade, and instead relies on its ageing coal and nuclear fleet.

Heightened solar PV investment from ČEZ would not jeopardise the Czech Republic’s electricity security, IEEFA said, because of power available from existing nuclear power plants, unused hydro potential and the accelerated development of battery storage technology.

central europe, cez group, czech republic, energy transition, ieefa

