D.E. Shaw brings online 100MW California PV plant for SMUD

Hy Martin, Chief Development Officer of DESRI: “This solar project grows our longstanding relationship with SMUD to deliver renewable energy to its customers and support their Zero Carbon Plan. Our team is also proud to support the local community in Imperial County through community benefit and public benefit programs that serve to fund scholarships for students in need, bolster local businesses, and support economic development in the Imperial Valley.”

DESRI’s portfolio of solar and wind projects in the US sits at more than 8GW of cumulative capacity in operation or in different stages of development.

US engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy served as the EPC contractor for the project and will provide ongoing operations and maintenance services to the facility. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority and Bona Terra Energy were involved in the co-development of the Drew Solar project.