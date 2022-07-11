Subscribe
Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

By Jules Scully
Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

News

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

News

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News
A polysilicon production facility owned by Daqo New Energy. Image: Daqo.

A subsidiary of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy is forecasting net profit during the first half of 2022 to be more than four times higher than the same period last year.

Xinjiang Daqo New Energy estimates that its net profit attributable to shareholders in H1 2022 will be in the range of RMB9.4 – 9.6 billion (US$1.4 – 1.43 billion), representing an increase of up to 344% on the RMB2.16 billion net profit it recorded in H1 2021.

Polysilicon prices have grown by around 14% since the beginning of May. Last week’s average polysilicon strike price jumped 4% sequentially to RMB287/kg (US$42.81/kg, inclusive of China’s 13% sales tax), according to data provided by industry analysts PVInfoLink and Energy Trend.

Xinjiang Daqo meanwhile announced last week it completed a private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that generated gross proceeds of RMB11 billion (US$1.64 billion). The company previously said it would use proceeds to support a polysilicon expansion project in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Daqo New Energy’s gross profit reached US$813.6 million during Q1 2022 as its polysilicon sales volumes jumped more than threefold on the prior quarter and it benefited from a fall in production costs.

Read Next

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

July 8, 2022
Solar polysilicon prices jumped by a further 4% this week, fuelling industry assessments that prices will soon jump above the RMB300/kg (US$44.74/kg) barrier.

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

July 4, 2022
Tongwei has become the latest upstream solar manufacturer to increase prices as the cost of raw materials continues to spiral.
PV Tech Premium

Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

June 30, 2022
US authorities’ move to require documentation showing the source of quartzite in solar module imports should come as no surprise, experts have said, amid suggestions most companies will be able to overcome the latest hurdle that threatens to delay shipments.

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

June 30, 2022
The solar industry supply chain’s jitters continued this week after polysilicon prices hit another high, driving silicon wafer prices further upward too.

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry is facing fresh module shipment delays after new import documentation was demanded by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

