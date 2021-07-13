Solar Media
Daqo New Energy announces IPO pricing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

By Sean Rai-Roche
Latest

Daqo New Energy announces IPO pricing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

Up to 50GW of solar and wind could be installed at Australian green hydrogen hub

News

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

Alliant Energy breaks ground on 675MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Grid connection ‘significant challenge’ for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

News

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

News

Cero Generation forms JV with Wattcrop to develop 750MW of solar in Greece

News

US government extends Entity List to more companies

Daqo currently produces around 70,000 metric tons of polysilicon a year, with a further 35,000 expected onstream in Q1 2022. Image: Daqo New Energy

Polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) of its major operational subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market).

Xinjiang Daqo plans to release 300,000,000 shares, representing 15.58% of the total shares outstanding after the IPO, at RMB21.49 per share. The IPO is estimated to raise roughly RMB6.45 billion in gross proceeds. After the IPO, Daqo will still own 80.7% of Xinjiang Daqo.

In June, Daqo saw its IPO plans progress after completing its registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The raise is being used for planned expansions.

In the IPO, 90,000,000 shares will be issued to “cornerstone investors” in China, with some also going to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The final share placements and allocations are expected to be confirmed on 16 July. Xinjiang Daqo will be officially listed on the STAR Market on 22 July.

Daqo’s current annual polysilicon production stands at 70,000 metric tons, however capacity for a further 35,000 metric tons is due to come onstream in Q1 2022.

