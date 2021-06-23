Solar Media
Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

One of Daqo New Energy’s existing polysilicon production facilities. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy is set to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) after completing its registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Earlier this month Daqo said that its application had been filed with the CSRC, also revealing as part of that process that it expected to record a 50% leap in sequential revenue this year.

Having now completed the registration of its IPO with the CSRC, Daqo said the issuance process would begin soon, kickstarting the issuance which the company said would complete within four weeks.

The timeline means Daqo looks to be on track to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board, otherwise known as the STAR market, on schedule next month.

Longgen Zhang, chief executive at Daqo New Energy, said the IPO would strengthen the company’s position in the polysilicon supply market while allowing it to invest further in R&D and quality improvements.

Daqo’s current annual polysilicon production stands at 70,000 metric tons, however capacity for a further 35,000 metric tons is due to come onstream in Q1 2022.

Prospective prices for Daqo’s IPO and expected proceeds have yet to be disclosed.

The listing comes amidst a flurry of investment activity in polysilicon production as the industry looks to both rapidly expand production capacity and lock-in supply chains. Late last week Xinte Energy revealed both JinkoSolar and JA Solar were to invest in a new 100,000 ton production facility in Inner Mongolia, giving the two module manufacturers priority over the polysilicon it produced.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
daqo new energy, finance, investment, ipo, polysilicon

