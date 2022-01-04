Solar Media
News

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

By Carrie Xiao
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

Masdar to develop Georgia's largest solar project

News

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

News

Azure Power completes India's largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore's largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech's top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

When is the right time for PV repowering?

Featured Articles, Features

What transmission technologies are easing grid connection?

Featured Articles, Features
An existing polysilicon refinery owned by Daqo New Energy. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy has provided a RMB10 billion (US$1.6 billion) capital injection to a subsidiary which is to advance on future polysilicon production projects in Inner Mongolia.

The polysilicon producer confirmed the capital increase in a statement issued to the Shanghai Stock Exchange yesterday (3 January 2022), confirming that its Inner Mongolia-based subsidiary would receive the capital injection to advance construction on the first phase of a 100,000MT high-purity polysilicon project which will also produce 1,000 tons of semiconductor-grade polysilicon.

The capital is to originate from Daqo’s existing funds and lines of financing.

The capital increase follows a proposed strategic agreement with local authorities in Baotou, announced towards the end of last year, which will see Daqo invest in and develop polysilicon and silicon metal production facilities in Baotou, with construction set to start later this quarter.

In total, Daqo has earmarked projects totalling 200,000MT of solar-grade polysilicon, 21,000MT of semiconductor-grade polysilicon, 300,000MT of silicon metal and 200,000MT of silicone output for Baotou.

The strategic framework agreement signed between Daqo and Baotou city was ratified by Daqo’s board on 31 December 2021, allowing the company to proceed with construction of its first phase, which is set to conclude in Q2 2023.

daqo new energy, financing, inner mongolia, materials, polysilicon, silicon metal, upstream

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

PV Tech's top ten stories of the year, 2021

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore's largest floating solar project

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

When is the right time for PV repowering?

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
