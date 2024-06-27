Subscribe To Premium
‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

By PV Tech
‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

Focusing manufacturing, implementing legislation and tackling a fractured market – takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2024

Ciel & Terre begins installation of ‘largest’ FPV project in France

Saudi Arabia’s SPPC signs PPAs for 5.5GW of solar projects

‘C&I key to rooftop solar development’: experts on Indonesia’s PV potential and obstacles

Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

Pope orders agrivoltaics project to power Vatican City

antaisolar
“I’m quite positive about the rate of tracker deployment in solar power plants,” said Abu Yang. Image: PV Tech

At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Abu Yang, research and development (R&D) director, at Antaisolar, a leader in digital intelligent PV mounting systems and trackers, which launched a whitepaper on solar tracking solutions at the event.

The paper, ‘Solar Tracking System One-Stop Solution’, is split into five sections, dealing with Antaisolar’s financial performance and bankability, its smart tracking solutions, its project delivery and services, its low-carbon solutions and its installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) work, which Yang described as “people-oriented”.

The launch comes amid growing interest in the global solar PV tracker market, as developers look to optimise their operations. Antaisolar had shipped 33.2GW of cumulative mounting capacity in 2023, and Yang was optimistic about this trend across the solar sector.

“I’m quite positive about the rate of tracker deployment in solar power plants,” he told PV Tech. “I believe this increased trend will continue this year. There has been an obvious increase in tracker deployment globally, especially in the Americas, the Middle East, India and Central Asia. I’m also expecting the rate [of deployment] to increase in China in the future.

“In order to benefit from the market trend and boost our market share, Antaisolar has been increasing investment and making preparations in every aspect of the company’s operations, from sales, marketing, R&D, engineering, project delivery and service to supply chains, finance, quality and production.”

Yang noted that Antaisolar has already established six global production bases, and eight global service centres, to help cater to an increasingly global customer base. These production bases have a total annual capacity of 25GW, which is split between 15GW of carbon-steel production capacity, for use in trackers, and 10GW of aluminium production capacity for roofing solutions.

The company showcased products of these types at SNEC 2024, including a 2P single-axis tracker, with cleaning robots; a 100% waterproof aluminium building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) system; and what Yang called a “ground-breaking” mounting solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, which can cut installation times by up to 50%.

“The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements,” said Wang. “For example, we have already developed a software named AT Solar Desktop that is used by the engineering team for tracker project design. The intelligent strategy is about intelligent products and solutions, and also production intelligence.”

