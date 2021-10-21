Solar Media
News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

Hawaiian Electric seeks solar-plus-storage in next procurement round

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

News

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

News

Rio Tinto eyes 6GW of solar and wind as part of decarbonisation push

News

Pfizer signs VPPA with Vesper Energy to clean up North America operations

News

Fund manager DIF acquires majority stake in solar developer ib vogt

News
China is predicted to install more than 48GW of residential and C&I solar in 2022. Image: Total Solar Distributed Generation.

Distributed generation is the future of solar PV in China, with 48GW expected to be deployed next year in the country, according to Frank Haugwitz, director of Europe Asia Clean Energy Advisory Company.

The comments were made during a ROTH Capital webinar on upstream manufacturing, technology and the industry’s outlook in China.

“Points of generation and consumption will drive structural changes and will take pressure away from the stretched grid system,” he said. Indeed, in the US, a recent report said the country needs to deploy a minimum of 103GW of distributed solar – which includes residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications – to achieve its climate goals.

While China is predicted to deploy 24GW of distributed generation in 2021, Haugwitz expects this to double next year to 48GW. Broken down, residential solar will grow from about 16GW to 21GW, said Haugwitz, with the largest growth coming from the C&I sector, which will more than triple in the next year from around 8GW in 2021 to 27GW next year.

One factor driving this growth is the high cost of land in China’s eastern regions. “Land is becoming more expensive, so rooftops are becoming the market preference,” said Haugwitz.

Another is subsidies. While the current understanding is that state support for rooftop solar – currently at RMB500 million per year – is soon to be withdrawn, Haugwitz said it was a possibility that an extension could occur. Moreover, certain city regions and urban areas are offering municipal support to encourage the widespread deployment of distributed energy systems.

City guidelines in China have encouraged rooftop solar as a means to green cities, with city level subsidy schemes serving to boost demand. Haugwitz pointed to Shanghai, which aims to peak its carbon emissions in 2025, five years earlier than China’s national target, and has seen an explosion of rooftop solar in recent years.

c&i rooftop solar, China solar, distributed generation, distributed solar, residential rooftop, rooftop solar

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

October 21, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring project financing from Cypress Creek and DE Shaw, SolarEdge project launches and solar loan securitisations from Sunnova and Mosaic.
PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

October 21, 2021
Chinese power restrictions are likely to change in Q1 next year and will consider the power necessity and industrial demand of certain regions. Nonetheless, polysilicon prices will remain high well into next year and could rise even further.  And, distributed solar is the future of solar PV generation in China.
PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

October 14, 2021
China Silicon Industry, the country’s trade association for the nonferrous metals industry, has warned that pricing for polysilicon chips has soared 13.2% to highs of RMB273/kg (US$42.42/kg), placing further pricing pressure on the solar industry.

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

October 8, 2021
The US needs to deploy a minimum of 103GW of distributed solar and 137GW of distributed energy storage by 2030 to achieve President Biden’s climate goals at the lowest cost, according to a new report by Local Solar for All.
SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

October 8, 2021
SunPower’s move to double down on its residential business forms part of a strategy that will see the company aim to lower supply chain costs, expand its geographical footprint and add to its product portfolio.

