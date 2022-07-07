Subscribe
Group Licence
News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

News

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

Featured Articles, Interviews, Long Reads

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A PV production plant from First Solar. Image: First Solar.

A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The study said that with global solar deployment needing to grow at an unprecedented scale, this will demand a “major additional expansion in manufacturing capacity”, raising concerns about the world’s ability to rapidly develop resilient supply chains.

Having invested ten times more than Europe in new PV supply capacity since 2011, China’s share in all PV module manufacturing stages – polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules – exceeds 80%, found the research, the first of its kind carried out by the IEA.

Entitled ‘Special Report on Solar PV Global Supply Chains’, the research revealed the world will almost completely rely on China for the supply of key building blocks for solar panel production by 2025, with the country’s share of global polysilicon, ingot and wafer production expected to soon reach almost 95%.

“We believe this level of concentration in any global supply chain would represent a significant vulnerability,” Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA, said during a press webinar this morning. “It is a must, in my view, to diversify. Otherwise, we may see major challenges in the days, months and years ahead.”

China is the most cost-competitive location to manufacture all components of the solar PV supply chain, according to the IEA, with costs in the country 10% lower than in India, 20% lower than in the US and 35% lower than in Europe. This is explained by large variations in energy, labour, investment and overhead costs.

In the absence of financial incentives and manufacturing support, the bankability of manufacturing projects outside of panel assembly “remains limited outside of China and few countries in Southeast Asia”, the report reads.

“Governments need to put together targeted policy efforts. And here, of course, a key issue is how to bring the cost down to attract the investment,” Birol said. He called for countries to introduce “creative policies”, such as providing manufacturing tax incentives or support to set up production plants in industrial clusters to reduce land costs.

The IEA noted that governments around the world have begun to pay increasing attention to solar PV’s manufacturing supply chains as high commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks have led to a price increase of around 20% for solar panels over the last year alongside delayed deliveries.

Silver shortages could be a headwind facing the industry in the future, the study said, with demand for the metal in solar PV manufacturing in 2030 potentially exceeding 30% of total global silver production in 2020, up from about 10% today. This rapid growth, combined with long lead times for mining projects, increases the risk of supply and demand mismatches, which can lead to cost increases.

To be on track with the IEA’s pathway of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the agency said global production capacity for polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules would need to more than double by 2030 and existing production facilities would need to be modernised.

Although innovation led by China has halved the emissions intensity of solar PV manufacturing since 2011, absolute carbon dioxide emissions from solar PV manufacturing have almost quadrupled worldwide as production has expanded in the country, according to the study.

The IEA revealed that coal generates more than 60% of the electricity used for global solar PV manufacturing, significantly more than its share in global power generation (36%). This is largely because PV production is concentrated in China – mainly in the provinces of Xinjiang and Jiangsu where coal accounts for more than 75% of the power supply.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

19 July 2022
Free webinar - Hear an updated and live talk that was first delivered by PV Tech's Head of Research, Dr Finlay Colville at the PV ModuleTech conference in Napa on 15 June 2022: - The PV industry has moved beyond its legacy supply/demand dynamics: why has this happened? - ASPs can’t go down globally in the near to mid-term: why is this the case? - Is there new capacity coming to the rescue? - Has China’s polysilicon industry become a new PV pricing cartel? - Making products & deploying domestically in a TW annual landscape: how can the U.S. really do this in practice? - The real PV technology roadmap: why do only 2% of producers matter today?

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
bankability, china, domestic manufacturing, fatih birol, iea, india, manufacturing, net zero, policy, silver, supply chain, sustainability, tax incentives

Read Next

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

July 5, 2022
Module manufacturer Vikram Solar has appointed Ivan Saha as its new chief executive officer to lead the company’s strategic expansion plans.

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

July 4, 2022
Net meting for rooftop PV is ending in Indiana through a policy change that critics have warned will make solar uneconomic for most families and businesses in the US state.

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

July 4, 2022
Tongwei has become the latest upstream solar manufacturer to increase prices as the cost of raw materials continues to spiral.

Thin-film technologies can markedly reduce carbon intensity of PV, NREL researchers say

July 4, 2022
Thin-film technologies such as cadmium telluride and perovskites can markedly reduce the carbon intensity of PV compared with silicon alternatives, according to researchers at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022