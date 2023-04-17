Dominion Energy receives 800MW solar and energy storage approvals in Virginia

Out of the 800MW of Dominion Energy Virginia’s solar and energy storage approved, 500MW will be owned and operated by the utility. Image: Dominion Energy.

US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for two dozen new solar and energy storage projects.

The projects – which were proposed back in October 2022 – have a cumulative capacity of 800MW, once operational.

Of the projects approved by the SCC, nine solar projects and an energy storage project – with a combined capacity of 500MW – will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

Two projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Landfill Solar – will be built on previously developed land, with the former being a first for the utility as it will be developed on a former landfill.

Project name Capacity Location Bridleton Solar 20 MW Henrico County Cerulean Solar 62 MW Richmond County Courthouse Solar 167 MW Charlotte County Ivy Landfill Solar 3 MW Albemarle County King’s Creek Solar 20 MW York County Moon Corner Solar 60 MW Richmond County North Ridge Solar 20 MW Powhatan County Racefield Solar 3 MW James City County Shands Storage 15.7 MW Sussex County Southern Virginia Solar 125 MW Pittsylvania County List of the projects approved that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

On top of the development of 500MW of solar and energy storage projects approved by the SCC, it has also approved power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 13 solar and energy storage projects – with more than 300MW of capacity – owned by independent developers.

The utility continues to add renewable capacity to its portfolio with the approval of more than 800MW of capacity, while last week Dominion Energy acquired a 108MW solar PV plant in Virginia from solar developer Longroad Energy. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in January 2024.

Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said: “These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers. That’s a win-win for Virginia.”