Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Dominion Energy receives 800MW solar and energy storage approvals in Virginia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Out of the 800MW of Dominion Energy Virginia’s solar and energy storage approved, 500MW will be owned and operated by the utility. Image: Dominion Energy.

US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for two dozen new solar and energy storage projects.

The projects – which were proposed back in October 2022 – have a cumulative capacity of 800MW, once operational.

Of the projects approved by the SCC, nine solar projects and an energy storage project – with a combined capacity of 500MW – will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

Two projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Landfill Solar – will be built on previously developed land, with the former being a first for the utility as it will be developed on a former landfill.

Project nameCapacityLocation
Bridleton Solar20 MWHenrico County
Cerulean Solar62 MWRichmond County
Courthouse Solar167 MWCharlotte County
Ivy Landfill Solar3 MWAlbemarle County
King’s Creek Solar20 MWYork County
Moon Corner Solar60 MWRichmond County
North Ridge Solar20 MWPowhatan County
Racefield Solar3 MWJames City County
Shands Storage15.7 MWSussex County
Southern Virginia Solar125 MWPittsylvania County
List of the projects approved that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

On top of the development of 500MW of solar and energy storage projects approved by the SCC, it has also approved power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 13 solar and energy storage projects – with more than 300MW of capacity – owned by independent developers.

The utility continues to add renewable capacity to its portfolio with the approval of more than 800MW of capacity, while last week Dominion Energy acquired a 108MW solar PV plant in Virginia from solar developer Longroad Energy. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in January 2024.

Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said: “These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers. That’s a win-win for Virginia.”

Large Scale Solar USA 2023

3 May 2023
approved projects, dominion energy, dominion virginia power, lssusa, us utility-scale solar, utility ppa, virginia

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023