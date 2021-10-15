Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

Solar Media
Doral officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on 14 October 2021. Image: Doral Renewables/Eric Holcomb.

Doral Renewables has broken ground on the 1.65GWdc Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, set to be the US’ largest solar farm once complete.

Yesterday Doral hosted stakeholders, officials and local politicians at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the project in Starke County, Indiana.

The first phase of the Mammoth Solar project, Mammoth Solar I, is to have a capacity of 480MWdc, and development is to be followed swiftly by a second phase with a slated generation capacity of 360MWdc.

AEP Energy, the energy supply division of utility giant American Electric Power, has been confirmed as the offtaker for both of the initial phases of the project.

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction early next year.

Mammoth Solar I is coming forward using Nextracker tracker solutions and Risen bifacial solar modules.

Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb confirmed his presence at the groundbreaking ceremony on Twitter, where he heralded Doral Renewables’ “significant” investment in the state for creating jobs for local residents and providing renewable power for the Midwest region.

“Today is more proof that Indiana will continue to play a key role in the global energy sector, with clean, renewable energy sources for generations of Hoosiers to come,” he said.

Read Next

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

October 15, 2021
European renewables investment management firm Greencoat Capital has confirmed its entry to the US renewables market and is plotting to invest up to US$5 billion over the next five years.

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

October 13, 2021
Calling for a three-fold increase in renewables investment in the next decade, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest edition of its World Energy Outlook, published today, has been largely welcomed by analysts and industry observers, who are urging world leaders to respond accordingly at the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

October 13, 2021
While solar PV and wind deployment will far outstrip additions from other electricity sources over the next decade, clean energy progress is still lagging behind what is needed to put global emissions into sustained decline towards net zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.
PV Tech Premium

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

October 12, 2021
The desire to invoke a solar manufacturing renaissance in Europe was one of the key points of discussion at Intersolar Europe 2021, with much talk of heightened demand for ‘Made in Europe’ products. But how far away is Europe from establishing a complete value chain on the continent, and what are the hurdles that remain? Liam Stoker reports.

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

October 12, 2021
The investment required to upgrade and expand transmission infrastructure across the world will be a key challenge as more renewables come online, consultancy EY has warned.

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

October 11, 2021
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired solar module manufacturer REC Group and a 40% stake in EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson.

