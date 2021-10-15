Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

Doral officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on 14 October 2021. Image: Doral Renewables/Eric Holcomb.

Doral Renewables has broken ground on the 1.65GWdc Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, set to be the US’ largest solar farm once complete.

Yesterday Doral hosted stakeholders, officials and local politicians at a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the project in Starke County, Indiana.

The first phase of the Mammoth Solar project, Mammoth Solar I, is to have a capacity of 480MWdc, and development is to be followed swiftly by a second phase with a slated generation capacity of 360MWdc.

AEP Energy, the energy supply division of utility giant American Electric Power, has been confirmed as the offtaker for both of the initial phases of the project.

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction early next year.

Mammoth Solar I is coming forward using Nextracker tracker solutions and Risen bifacial solar modules.

Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb confirmed his presence at the groundbreaking ceremony on Twitter, where he heralded Doral Renewables’ “significant” investment in the state for creating jobs for local residents and providing renewable power for the Midwest region.

“Today is more proof that Indiana will continue to play a key role in the global energy sector, with clean, renewable energy sources for generations of Hoosiers to come,” he said.