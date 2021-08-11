Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

By Charlie Duffield
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Orsted’s 430MWac Old 300 Solar Center project is due to complete in Q2 2022. Image: Orsted.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring news of a new solar PPA signed between Ørsted and Microsoft, AEP Energy and Doral LLC sign another PPA for a project in Indiana and California courts are set to get solar and storage systems.

Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with Microsoft

10 August 2021: Ørsted and Microsoft have entered into an agreement which will see Microsoft purchase energy from Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Per the terms of Ørsted’s agreement, Microsoft will buy power from Ørsted’s 430 MWac Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas, which is expected to come online in Q2 2022.

Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president and chief commercial officer in Ørsted Onshore, said: “Microsoft has ambitious sustainability objectives for their Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions, and we’re thrilled to support their targets. Given the strong alignment in focus on emission reductions between our two organisations, I’m excited about our continued collaboration.”

AEP Energy, Doral LLC execute additional solar PPA In PJM

09 August 2021: AEP Energy and Doral Renewables LLC have signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the second phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

The 360MWdc Mammoth Solar II is part of the 1.65GWdc Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.  

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction during 2022 and reach commercial operation in 2024.

Greg Hall, executive vice president, Energy Supply, AEP, said: “We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Doral LLC on this project as we build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future together.”

Sage Energy Consulting helps court system with solar and energy storage investment

10 August 2021: The Judicial Council of California (JCC) plans to install solar and battery storage across 43 sites to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs. 

Sage Energy Consulting will evaluate the 43 sites already identified and provide procurement support, preconstruction, construction, post-construction management and commissioning support.

As part of the job, Sage will explore the best ways for the judicial council to keep critical services running even when grid power goes down. 

“We expect more judicial districts and other public facilities will be following suit,” said Russell Schmit, Sage’s chief operating officer.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aep energy, doral, indiana, microsoft, orsted, power purchase agreement, ppa, texas, us round up, us solar

Read Next

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

August 9, 2021
Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 400MW renewables project that will supply Round-The-Clock (RTC) electricity supply, which the company claims is the first of its kind in India

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

August 6, 2021
Lynn Jurich is resigning as CEO of Sunrun as the company increases its 2021 guidance after delivering record quarterly installation volumes during Q2.

Lightsource BP signs PPA with McDonald’s and eBay for its 345MW project in Louisiana

August 5, 2021
McDonald’s and eBay have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lightsource BP to acquire electricity from its 345MWdc Ventress solar project in Louisiana

AES Indiana to acquire solar-plus-storage project from NextEra Energy Resources

August 3, 2021
AES Indiana, a subsidiary of power distribution company AES Corporation, is planning to acquire and construct a 250MW PV project paired with a 180MWh energy storage facility in Indiana.

BHP to power two Australian mines with solar power and battery storage

July 30, 2021
Anglo-Australian mining company BHP, in partnership with Canada’s TransAlta Renewables, is to build two solar farms and a battery storage system to help power its Mt Keith and Leinster nickel mines in Western Australia

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

July 29, 2021
US residential solar installer SunPower has partnered with EV charging provider Wallbox to add EV charging technologies to its portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021