US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market

Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with Microsoft

10 August 2021: Ørsted and Microsoft have entered into an agreement which will see Microsoft purchase energy from Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Per the terms of Ørsted’s agreement, Microsoft will buy power from Ørsted’s 430 MWac Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas, which is expected to come online in Q2 2022.

Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president and chief commercial officer in Ørsted Onshore, said: “Microsoft has ambitious sustainability objectives for their Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions, and we’re thrilled to support their targets. Given the strong alignment in focus on emission reductions between our two organisations, I’m excited about our continued collaboration.”

AEP Energy, Doral LLC execute additional solar PPA In PJM

09 August 2021: AEP Energy and Doral Renewables LLC have signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the second phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

The 360MWdc Mammoth Solar II is part of the 1.65GWdc Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction during 2022 and reach commercial operation in 2024.

Greg Hall, executive vice president, Energy Supply, AEP, said: “We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Doral LLC on this project as we build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future together.”

Sage Energy Consulting helps court system with solar and energy storage investment

10 August 2021: The Judicial Council of California (JCC) plans to install solar and battery storage across 43 sites to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs.

Sage Energy Consulting will evaluate the 43 sites already identified and provide procurement support, preconstruction, construction, post-construction management and commissioning support.

As part of the job, Sage will explore the best ways for the judicial council to keep critical services running even when grid power goes down.

“We expect more judicial districts and other public facilities will be following suit,” said Russell Schmit, Sage’s chief operating officer.