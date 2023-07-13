DTE Energy to develop 15GW renewables by 2042

The company will also develop energy storage systems of 1,800MW by 2042. Image: DTE Energy

US energy company DTE Energy has announced an agreement with 21 organisations in Michigan on its CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan, including developing over 15GW of renewable energy by 2042.

The company said the proposal will continue its clean energy transition. Apart from the proposed renewable energy development, DTE Energy is also planning to develop energy storage systems, including 780MW by 2030 and 1,800MW by 2042.

Additionally, DTE Energy is working on ending the use of two coal power plants in 2032 with a phased retirement schedule.

“Today’s historic agreement is an investment in Michigan’s future, and we are grateful that 21 organisations from across Michigan have joined us in bringing our proposal one step closer to reality,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and chief executive officer of DTE Energy.

Other plans DTE Energy is working on include investing over US$11 billion into the clean energy transition over the next 10 years, while reducing the future cost of the plan for the company’s customers by US$2.5 billion. It will also direct an additional US$110 million to support income-qualified home energy efficiency programmes, customer affordability programmes and access to clean energy resources for the most vulnerable customers.

The agreement will require approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“Today’s settlement will accelerate the buildout of clean solar and wind power in Michigan as well as battery storage, and it funds energy efficiency programmes. Together, that puts DTE on a path to develop abundant clean energy, and avoid a possible future methane gas plant – which would be a dirty and expensive proposal that would almost certainly be challenged before the Public Service Commission,” said Shannon Fisk, Earthjustice attorney and director of state electric sector advocacy.

Previously, DTE Energy and car manufacturer Stellantis signed an agreement to add 400MW of new solar projects across Michigan through DTE’s MIGreenPower renewable energy programme.