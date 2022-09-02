Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

By Sean Rai-Roche
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

News

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

News

Canadian Solar behind Zapaleri 253MWp successful bid in Chile’s July auction

News

Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

News

Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

News

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

News

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Duke Energy has committed to exiting coal by 2035. Image: Duke Energy. Image: Duke Energy.

US utility Duke Energy has completed the final project in its 10 project PV portfolio in Florida, with a total combined capacity of 700MW.

The 74.9MW Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant, located in Hardee County, is the last of 10 solar sites that are part of the company’s multiyear plan with the Florida Public Service Commission to deliver 700MW of solar generation from 2018 through 2022.

Moreover, the company intends to more than double this power supply to the state within the next two years.

“By 2024, we plan to provide 1,500MW of solar generation as part of our ongoing strategy to offer cleaner, smarter energy solutions that will benefit all Florida customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.  

“With a combined investment of more than US$2 billion, Duke Energy Florida’s solar generation portfolio will include 25 grid-tied solar power plants, which will benefit all Florida customers and will provide about 1,500 MW of emission-free generation from approximately 5 million solar panels by 2024,” Duke Energy said in a statement.  

In July 2021, Duke Energy said it was planning to invest US$1 billion in Florida via its subsidiary Duke Energy Florida and has also recently committed to exiting coal by 2035 in what it said was “the largest planned coal fleet retirement in the industry”.  

The Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered company, which also pledged to generate less than 5% of its energy from coal by 2030, has also expanded its net zero goals to include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
duke energy, duke energy florida, florida, Florida Public Service Commission, us

Read Next

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

September 2, 2022
US residential solar installer Sunnova has applied to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a “first-of-its-kind” solar and storage focused “micro-utility” in the state.

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

September 2, 2022
US shipments of PV modules reached a new high last year amid continued demand for new solar capacity.

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

September 1, 2022
California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.
PV Tech Premium

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

September 1, 2022
Uncertainty is swirling around the US solar sector as to the legality of President Biden's waiver of solar import tariffs, with the recent DOC extension doing little to help calm nerves

Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

August 29, 2022
TotalEnergies has completed its first commercial and industrial (C&I) PV project since acquiring SunPower’s C&I business.

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

August 26, 2022
US wholesale power provide Guzman Energy has received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colorado.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

Features, Interviews, News

Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022