Dutch solar firm Ecorus sells 103.5MWp solar park to CEE Group

The Fledderbosch ground-mounted solar park is under construction. Image: CEE Group

Dutch solar company Ecorus has sold a 103.5MWp solar park in the Netherlands to German renewable energy asset manager CEE Group.

Located in the Groningen province, the Fledderbosch ground-mounted solar park is under construction and will start operating by February 2024. Electricity produced by the plant will be purchased through the Dutch SDE++ support system, which provides subsidies for using techniques to generate renewable energy and reduce CO2, for renewable energy and will have a fixed tariff for at least 15 years.

“The Fledderbosch solar park is our first joint transaction, representing another important building block in our growing Dutch PV portfolio. The Netherlands plays an important role here in our international portfolio of wind power and PV plants,” said Detlef Schreiber, CEO of CEE Group.

The signing and closing of the purchase agreement between the two companies took place in February 2023. However, they did not disclose the price.

“Our goal is to drive the expansion of onsite and offsite solar energy in Europe in the spirit of an international energy transition. The cooperation with the CEE Group … is an indispensable basis for the success of the cross-generational task of climate protection and energy security,” said Philippe Vanhoef, CEO and founder of Ecorus Energy.

Prior to this deal, CEE Group started operations at the Döllen solar park, a 154.7MW solar facility in the German state of Brandenburg, with Goldbeck Solar last week.