Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

News

Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

News

United Solar secures US$156 million financing for polysilicon plant in Oman

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

News

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

News

Frontier halts 120MW Waroona solar-plus-storage site in Western Australia

News

IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

News

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Green Genius renewable power project.
Green Genius has a solar power pipeline of around 2.9GW. Image: Green Genius.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed €100 million (US$110.2 million) in financing to Lithuanian renewable power developer Green Genius, to expand its work in Europe until 2029.

The EBRD is jointly owned by 73 countries, as well as the EU and European Investment Bank (EIB), and while neither the bank nor Green Genius specified which projects would receive funding in particular, they noted that, as part of the deal, the EBRD will become a minority shareholder in the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The deal is the largest single company equity commitment made by the EBRD in the Baltic States, and Green Genius noted that the money would be used to support both the acquisition and development of projects in the region. This year, the company has already started construction at the 121MW Jekabpils solar project in Latvia, the country’s largest stand-alone solar facility, and secured a loan from Citadele Bank to support its solar-plus-storage initiatives in Lithuania.

Since last September, Green Genius has completed a number of financing rounds for projects in Eastern Europe, including a 198.8MW portfolio in the Baltics and a 500MW portfolio in Romania.

“This partnership reflects Green Genius’ long-term strategy to further build its development portfolio and transition into an independent power producer,” said Green Genius CEO Ruslan Sklepovič. “This institutional partner will enable us to invest more actively in new renewable energy projects.”

The EBRD’s latest round of financing will go towards helping Green Genius commission a renewable power pipeline that includes 2.9GW of solar projects. Of this pipeline, 203MW of capacity are currently under construction, in Lithuania and Poland, alongside sizable pipelines of 689MW of capacity in Italy, and 529MW of capacity in Lithuania, which are in the development stage.

Earlier this year, PV Tech Power profiled Europe’s myriad of solar industries, and noted that 2023 saw five countries add 1GW or more new capacity to their national energy mixes; three of those five were in Eastern Europe, with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Romania all leading the region in capacity additions.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
eastern europe, ebrd, europe, european bank for reconstruction and development, finance, green genius, lithuania, lsscee, projects

Read Next

National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

October 3, 2024
Sabanci, Origis, Recurrent and National Grid Renewables have all made headway at a number of projects in the US this week.
Masdar Terra-Gen

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

October 2, 2024
The deal was first announced in March when Masdar said it would buy the 50% stake in Terra-Gen previously owned by Energy Capital Partners.
Image: CleanCapital
Premium

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

October 2, 2024
PV Talk: Jon Powers, president of CleanCapital and former chief sustainability officer in the Obama administration, on why the PV industry needs to raise its game on lobbying.
OMV-Petrom-investing-in-450MW-of-solar-PV-in-Romania-with-CE-Oltenia-Image_OMV_Petrom

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

October 1, 2024
In related Romanian news, Simtel has partnered with Monsson to develop, construct and sell 150MW of solar PV and/or hybrid projects.
Image: Kajima Europe

SolarPower Europe: Europe exceeds 800,000 solar jobs for the first time in 2023

October 1, 2024
Europe’s solar sector exceeded 800,000 full-time equivalent jobs for the first time in 2023, following record-breaking installation figures.
BayWa's headquarters in Munich.

BayWa reports lower revenues in H1 2024, as renewable power asset value fluctuates

October 1, 2024
BayWa has published its financial results for the first half of the year, which include total revenues of €10.7 billion (US$11.9 billion).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

News

IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

News

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

News

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

News

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

News

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.