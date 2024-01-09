EBRD invests €100 million into Taaleri Energia’s latest renewables fund

“It is our pleasure to continue to partner with Taaleri Energia to scale up renewables and accelerate the energy transition in the EBRD’s economies,” said Anne Fossemalle, EBRD director of equity funds. “This investment will bolster power generation and diversify funding sources for renewable energy assets.”

The EBRD has invested in a number of renewable projects in general, and solar projects in particular, with an emphasis on investments in Central Asia in recent months. The group is currently investigating the viability of a €128.1 million (US$140 million) investment into a 200MW solar project in Uzbekistan, alongside a 500MWh battery storage project, and plans to commit €41.2 million (US$45 million) to support the construction of a 200MW solar project in Armenia.

While the group is historically based in Europe, with the European Union and European Investment Bank among its founding members and financiers, it has since expanded its reach to cover more of the globe. Its investments in Uzbekistan are the latest in the country’s growing solar sector, following the China Energy Engineering Corporation’s commissioning of part of a solar project, and since 2016, the bank has added China and India to its members.

“The EBRD is an anchor investor in both the Taaleri SolarWind II and Taaleri SolarWind III funds,” said Kai Rintala, Taaleria Energia managing director. “These funds invest approximately 50% of their capital in the Baltic states, Poland and south-eastern Europe.”