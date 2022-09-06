Subscribe
EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

The projects will be developed in the next three years. Image: Endesa.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing up to US$100 million in financing to support the development of 150MW of solar in Turkey.

As part of a package jointly provided by three Turkish banks, the loan is for Adnan Polat Enerji Yatirimi (APEY), a Turkish renewables investor that has an installed power capacity of 695MW.

As well as the 150MW of solar, the funds will support APEY with the development of 53MW of wind in the next three years.

“We are delighted to work with a renowned and experienced renewable energy investor to speed up the transition to clean energy in Turkey. Turkey has an immense potential in renewable resources,” said Aida Sitdikova, EBRD director of energy Eurasia MEA.

The news comes after the 1.35GW Karapinar solar project in Turkey secured a US$291 million financing package last year from the UK government to help it proceed.

The EBRD also recently provided financing for a 230MW PV plant in Azerbaijan and a 70MW solar install in Kosovo.

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
