Ecoener secures PPAs for 200 MWp of solar projects in Guatemala

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Cocales will feature a BESS with 20 MW/80 MWh of storage capacity, while La Hulera will include a 10 MW/40 MWh system, enhancing grid flexibility and supporting renewable integration. Both plants are slated to commence operations in early 2028.

The contracts were secured through Guatemala’s largest power auction, awarded via an international tender that received 51 technical bids for around 4.7 GW of capacity under the government’s Power Generation Expansion Plan to meet burgeoning domestic energy demand.

“This contract award reaffirms the strength of Ecoener’s international position and our capacity to compete successfully in highly competitive environments. It is also a relevant stage in the incorporation of storage solutions that deliver greater operational efficiency and long-term value to the company, as well as stability to the electricity system,” Luis de Valdivia, chairman of Ecoener, said.

With the commissioning of the Cocales and La Hulera projects, Ecoener will bring its operational capacity in Guatemala to 362MW. The company is entering an expansion phase after its largest single-year increase in 2025, when 253MW came online, taking its total capacity to 680 MW. Including the projects currently under construction, Ecoener’s total installed capacity globally will reach 815MW.

Beyond Guatemala, Ecoener has a presence in 13 other markets across the Americas – including Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Panama – as well as in Europe, including its home market of Spain and Greece, and in Asia.

Last year, the firm secured a US$43.1 million loan from Proparco, the French Development Agency-backed financier, to fund its 60 MW Payita 1 solar PV project in the Dominican Republic’s María Trinidad Sánchez province.