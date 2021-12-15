EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

The 50MW PV project has a commissioning date set for 2024. Image: EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables and European cloud solutions provider OVHcloud have entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity from a 50MW solar PV project in France.

The project, which has a commissioning date in 2024, will be built, owned and operated by EDF Renewables, with the power generated used to supply OVHcloud’s data centres in France, which currently consist of 16 buildings at four locations.

“This deal also represents a step forward in execution of EDF’s Solar Plan, which aims to make the Group a leading player in solar energy in France, with market share of 30% by 2035,” said Nicolas Couderc, EDF Renewables’ executive vice president of France.

This is the ninth renewable PPA EDF Renewables has entered with businesses in France over the past three years, the company said. And in February, it started construction of its first floating solar project, a 20MW installation co-located with the Lazer hydroelectric plant in south-eastern France.

“We are delighted to be upholding this commitment by securing a competitively priced and responsible energy supply over the long term and working together with a partner of EDF Renewables’ calibre,” said François Sterin, OVHcloud’s chief industry officer.