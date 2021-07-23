Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

EDF to develop 240MWp floating solar project paired with hydro plant in Laos

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

EDF to develop 240MWp floating solar project paired with hydro plant in Laos

News

Daqo New Energy completes Xinjiang Daqo’s STAR Market IPO

News

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

News

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

News

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

News

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

Product Reviews

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

News

Duke Energy to develop four solar projects totalling 300MW in Florida

News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational floating PV plant in China. Image: Sungrow Floating.

EDF has secured a contract to lead the development of a 240MWp floating solar project in Laos that will be co-located with a 1.08GW hydropower plant.

According to the firm that operates the hydro facility, the Nam Theun 2 Power Company (NTPC), the installation will be the world’s largest hybrid floating solar project when it is complete.

Set to be deployed on the reservoir of the Nam Theun 2 hydropower project in Khammouane province, the project will cover 3.2 square kilometres, less than 1% of the reservoir’s surface area at full supply level.

EDF signed an agreement with the government of Laos to develop the plant, which will be co-developed by state-owned Lao Holding State Enterprise as well as Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Company.

Following an EPC bidding process that is anticipated to take place in early 2022, construction will begin later that year, with completion expected by 2024.

NTPC highlighted the hybrid installation’s potential to save water: when the sun is shining, hydro generation will fall and less water will be used. As much as 73% of the solar generation could be used just to save water, Matthieu Bommier, who works for the shareholders of NTPC, told PV Tech.

According to Jean-Philippe Buisson, vice-president Asia at EDF, the solar project will have no major environmental or social impact, with the water saver concept, which turns solar into additional and stable hydroelectricity, allowing for the generation of renewable electricity in a more reliable manner.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
colocation, edf, floating pv, floating solar, floating with hydro, hybrid projects, hydropower, laos

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

July 23, 2021
A reduction in deployment costs combined with technology gains mean solar-plus-storage is an increasingly attractive option for off-grid mining operations looking to cut emissions. Jules Scully looks at successful case studies and the opportunity ahead.

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

July 21, 2021
Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build what it says will be the world’s largest floating PV project on the Indonesian island of Batam.

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

July 19, 2021
German renewables developer BayWa r.e. has completed two installations in the Netherlands totalling 71MWp that it says are the largest floating PV plants outside of Asia.

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

July 7, 2021
A 60MW floating solar project installed on a reservoir in Singapore has been connected to the grid and is now in commercial operation.

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

July 7, 2021
The proven ability to install large-scale floating PV plants on water bodies across Southeast Asia means financing should be readily available for new projects, it was suggested during a panel discussion today.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

July 7, 2021
Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. Exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, we brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the size of the FPV opportunity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

News

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

Product Reviews

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021