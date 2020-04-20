Image credit: CDC / Unsplash

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to financing delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

Analysts: Currency swings to delay up to 3GWac of renewables in Australia

20 April 2020: Various analyses have tried to shed light on how the COVID-19 crisis will hinder Australian renewables, with talk of financial fallout mixing with claims that larger projects will stay afloat.

According to Rystad Energy, only 530MWac of the 1-2GWac of solar it expected to hit financial close this year has done so at this stage and can be expected to start construction. The remainder, the firm believes, may struggle to line up finance as currency swings hurt project economics.

Meanwhile, RepuTex consultants said the low power prices currently seen in Australia “will not kill off renewable energy investment, particularly at the largest scale”. “Mega projects” such as Acciona’s 1GW MacIntyre Wind Farm can weather prices below AU$50/MWh, they argued.

According to Rystad, only 530MWac of the 1-2GWac of solar it expected to hit financial close this year has done so at this stage and can be expected to start construction. Chart credit: Rystad Energy

LONGi spells out COVID-19 response as profit trebling guided for Q1 2020

20 April 2020: Leading monocrystalline wafer producer and ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy Technology (LONGi Group) has guided for a trebling of net profit increase for the first quarter of 2020, up 210% compared to the prior year period.

LONGi Group said it had negated most of the impact from COVID-19 so far through prevention and control measures. The company had recently noted that it had recorded zero virus cases while running operations at high utilisation rates in Q1 2020.

Q&A: Solarcentury’s Chris Banks on how COVID-19 is affecting solar

20 April 2020: PV Tech’s sister title Solar Power Portal recently caught up with Solarcentury UK business development manager Chris Banks, to quiz him over the pandemic’s impacts so far on the firm’s operations.

In the interview, Banks laid out Solarcentury’s efforts to navigate dynamics including the definition of key workers under the UK’s lockdown measures. The firm, Banks said, hasn’t had “any problems” so far with supply chain disruption.

#ForEveryChild: Solar to strengthen water supply for thousands in Afghanistan

20 April 2020: UNICEF Afghanistan has enlisted solar to sustain water supply for vulnerable communities in the Asian state, where the onset of COVID-19 mixes with scars from decades of armed conflict.

Over 3,000 people in the eastern city of Jalalabad will consume water brought through solar-powered piping, a scheme part of UNICEF’s For Every Child campaign.

The new PV-powered water pipes will bring water to over 3,000 vulnerable people in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Image credit: UNICEF Afghanistan on Twitter

Brazilian solar worries over impacts as quarterly installs hit 644MW

20 April 2020: Brazilian solar representatives have flagged the delays the COVID-19 crisis is piling on the sector following a quarter when installs reached 644MW nationwide.

In comments reported by outlet Estadão, national solar body ABSOLAR said it is working to ensure the sector’s “continuity” as social isolation measures start hampering projects, both on the utility-scale and the distributed generation end.

ABSOLAR’s talk of impacts came as it reported that Brazil’s cumulative solar installs grew from 4.47GW at the end of 2019 to 5.11GW at the end of Q1 2020. According to the organisation, the onset of COVID-19 has “changed everything” for the industry, including growth forecasts for 2020.

Panama hospital receives UN-funded solar heater

20 April 2020: A medical centre in Panama is already tapping into solar for water heating purposes, a system funded and delivered with help from the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP).

According to news outlet TVN Noticias, the solar array donated by UNEP will help generate a daily 1,200 litres of warm water for the hospital in capital Panama City.

UK: COVID-19 causes 'extraordinary' 35% drop in coal generation

20 April 2020: Coal generation in the UK has fallen by 35% in the last month due to COVID-19, PV Tech’s sister title Current± reports.

New analysis from technology group Wärtsilä found coal power dropped 35% and gas 24% between 10 March and 10 April 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Renewables held a 43% share of the UK’s generation, up 10% compared to 2019.

LONGi: Pandemic to intensify ‘survival of the fittest’ within solar ranks

20 April 2020: The global COVID-19 emergency is to magnify the competition within the PV sector and accelerate the shift to digital processes, LONGi Green Energy Technology has said.

Li Wenxue, vice president of the solar manufacturer, was quoted in a recent blog post as arguing that the pandemic will exacerbate the “survival of the fittest” trend already underway in the solar sector. It will, he said, force firms to ramp up risk mitigation, boosting the overall health of the industry.

Scheme to upcycle solar cells as light-powered disinfecting agent wins hackathon

20 April 2020: Hand sanitisers sustained by decommissioned solar components have won an online event to crowdsource new ideas against the COVID-19 crisis.

The hackathon sponsored by the European Space Agency (ESA) recently awarded the top spot to a scheme, the work of German start-up SunCrafter, to use upcycled solar cells to generate ultraviolet light to disinfect people’s hands.

The project, granted a €20,000 reward by the hackathon’s organisers, is “working with partners to identify how to manufacture significant numbers of the units in the coming weeks and months.”, SunCrafter founder and chief executive Lisa Wendzich said.

Endesa distributes 100 ventilators and 300,000 sanitary masks

20 April 2020: Spanish utility giant Endesa has donated anti-COVID medical equipment to Spain’s three most populous regions, a move part of a broader public responsibility plan.

The firm recently distributed 100 General Electric Healthcare-made ventilators to the regions of Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia, and is ramping up preparations to start delivering the first 300,000 sanitary masks it has received of the 2 million total it recently purchased from China.

The 100 General Electric Healthcare-made ventilators will be distributed to the regions of Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia. Image credit: Endesa

Australia’s Victoria keeps solar incentives as industry outlines construction safety how-to

20 April 2020: Solar and storage developers in Australia’s Victoria state will continue to be able to apply for installation incentives until the end of the year, the government has confirmed.

The so-called rebate scheme – the centre of much controversy last year, as documented by PV Tech – will be kept until December 2020 and beyond, with payments ranging from AU$1,850 per solar system installed to AU$4,000 for battery system installed.

Even as it hailed Victoria state's move, Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) outlined new guidelines for renewable developers to ensure the safety and wellbeing of project construction workers. The measures, the CEC said, will be updated as government advice changes.

