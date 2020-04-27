Image credit: CDC / Unsplash

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to financing delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

WoodMac: 150GW of APAC renewables at risk if crisis wears on

27 April 2020: A protracted COVID-19 recession could trigger delays or cancellations for up to 150GW of solar, wind and other renewables in Asia-Pacific, according to Wood Mackenzie.

In a new release, the consultancy said long-term impacts on the region’s green energy players will be determined by how various dynamics – power demand growth, credit terms, cost trends, government support – evolve over the next few “crucial” months.

See here to read Wood Mackenzie’s statement in full

COVID-19 no match for LONGi quarterly growth after 2019 of records

27 April 2020: Leading monocrystalline wafer producer and member LONGi Green Energy Technology (LONGi Group) set new records revenue, profitability and product shipments in 2019.

In a recent update, the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member said it had seen continued growth throughout the challenging first quarter of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

See here to read the PV Tech story in full

LONGi reported full year 2019 operating income (revenue) of RMB 32.897 billion (US$4.64 billion), an increase of approximately 49% from 2018, and a new company record. Image credit: Solar Media

TRIG warns of ‘material impact’ of COVID-19 as power price forecast slides

27 April 2020: European renewables investor The Renewable Investment Group (TRIG) has warned of a “material impact” from COVID-19 on its power price forecasts, contributing towards a cut to the group’s net asset value (NAV).

In an update issued to the market last week, TRIG confirmed that wholesale power price forecasts for jurisdictions in which it owns renewables assets had tumbled by an average of 17% for the forthcoming five years.

See here to read the PV Tech story in full

'6 Months on Us': SunPower offers customers half-year rebate

27 April 2020: US residential installer SunPower will offset down and monthly payments for some customers over a half year, under a new scheme covered by the so-called VISA Reward Card Rebate.

Norm Taffe, the firm’s executive VP for North America Channels, said: "Americans are facing a challenging environment right now and we want to make it easier for them to go solar, lowering their electric bills as soon as possible.”

The firm’s six-month reprieve goes along roughly similar lines to that by African player Redavia, which moved in early April to offer Ghanaian and Kenyan companies free-of-charge solar rentals for six months to protect supply during the COVID-19 crisis.

See here to read SunPower’s full statement and here for PV Tech’s coverage of SunPower’s COVID-19 response so far

Spanish power-related emissions sink to 13-year lows in month of PV growth

27 April 2020: COVID-19 lockdown measures and renewables-friendly weather conditions helped Spain take power-related CO2 emissions last month to lows not seen since 2007, official stats show.

In a new update, Spanish grid operator REE said March 2020 – a month of record solar generation in Spain, as documented by PV Tech – saw the country’s power sector generate 2,395,406 tCO2 of the greenhouse gas, a “new milestone” for its energy transition.

See here to read REE’s new March 2020 figures and here for PV Tech’s broader coverage of Spanish solar news in the COVID-19 era.

‘Despite COVID-19’: France enshrines long-term renewable targets

27 April 2020: France has confirmed its green energy targets for the decade and broader climate plans, restating its will to maintain its “green ambitions” despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Installed solar capacity in the country will have to grow from a cumulative 9.43GW (February 2020) to 20.1GW by 2023 and 35.1-44GW in 2028, according to the goals set out under the multi-annual energy timetables released by the government this week.

See here to browse France’s new renewable target timetables and here for PV Tech’s coverage of COVID-19’s impacts so far on French solar

France's newly-revised renewable targets

Technology Installed capacity target for 2023 (in GW) Installed capacity target for 2028 (in GW) Hydro power 25.7 26.4 - 26.7 Onshore wind power 24.1 33.2 - 34.7 Offshore wind power 2.4 5.2 - 6.2 Solar PV 20.1 35.1 - 44.0 Solid biomass 0.8 0.8 Biogas - Anaerobic digestion 0.27 0.34 - 0.41 Geothermal power 0.024 0.024 Total 73.5 101 to 113

Source: French Environment Ministry

Oil major Repsol uses Spain’s lockdown rollback to start building solar debut

27 April 2020: Repsol has launched construction works in Spain for its first ever solar farm in the midst of a national quarantine, following the country’s lifting of a pandemic-driven construction freeze.

Last week, the oil major announced it has now broken ground on a 126MW solar trio in the province of Ciudad Real, in the Castilla-La Mancha region to the south of capital Madrid.

The so-called Kappa venture in Manzanares is Repsol’s maiden solar project and will require overall funding of around €100 million (US$108 million). The complex, set to become operational in early 2021, will be split into individual plants of 45MW, 45MW and 36MW.

See here to read the PV Tech story in full

A ‘confident’ PV industry: RINA on renewables’ post-pandemic future

27 April 2020: With COVID-19 continuing to disrupt solar players around the world, PV Tech caught up with Simon Brown, Director of Power at international solar consultancy RINA, to discuss how the pandemic is affecting PV development.

See here to read the PV Tech story in full

Solar shines brightest in Chile’s month of solid renewable generation

27 April 2020: One of Latin America’s leading solar markets saw the industry top renewable energy generation charts in March 2020, coinciding with the country’s adoption of lockdown measures.

In findings reported by Revista Electricidad, national regulator CNE recently revealed that green energy supplied 1.3TWh of power to the country last month, or a 19.2% share of all generation. At 657GWh, PV generation outstripped wind (393GWh), biomass (113GWH and others).

See here to read Revista Electricidad’s story and here for PV Tech’s coverage of COVID-era solar generation records worldwide.

Greece adopts deadline reprieves as MPs vote on faster green energy licensing

27 April 2020: Green renewables projects are to be offered an extension of licensing and other deadlines to help with COVID-19 impacts, under a reprieve already approved by the government.

Last Friday, Greek MPs voted through various measures meant to “modernise” environmental legislation, including a certificate proposed in early March to shorten lengthy licensing windows for green energy projects. Under the previous system, PV applicants can wait for 3-4 years.

See here to read the Greek Environment ministry’s statement and here for PV Tech’s coverage of the latest news and developments in Greek solar

ReneSola cuts Q1 2020 growth forecasts but retains long-term aspirations

27 April 2020: Small-scale solar specialist ReneSola Power has slashed its Q1 2020 performance forecasts due to the COVID-19 crisis, but maintained that its full-year growth will not take a hit.

The firm said last week it now expects revenues in the region of US$18-20 million and a 6-7% gross margin in Q1 2020, both a drop on the US$30-33 million and 8-10% figures it had guided last month.

See the links ahead for PV Tech’s coverage of ReneSola’s initial 2020 plans and its revised guidance after the COVID-19 outbreak.

EU campaigners ramp up calls for ‘biggest green programme the world has ever seen’

27 April 2020: A coalition of green NGOs have staged a campaign to urge European authorities to legislate for the “biggest green investment programme the world has ever seen.”

In a push that mirrors those by global agency IRENA and the EU’s own heads of state, Greenpeace, WWF and others recently started gathering signatures for a petition calling on the EU to ensure economic recovery does not come “at the expense of a healthy environment”.

See here to learn more about the new campaign by EU green NGOs