Image credit: Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia, Inovações e Comunicações / Flickr

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to component delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

Meyer Burger extends short-time working to Swiss operations

6 April 2020: PV manufacturing equipment specialist Meyer Burger has extended short-time working initiatives across its two sites in Switzerland to shave costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s Northern Territory sponsors solar-plus-batteries for homes and businesses

6 April 2020: Australia’s Northern Territory will offer grants and feed-in tariffs to increase uptake of solar alongside storage batteries, amid claims the measures will set the scene for a “rebound” from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Doing whatever it takes to save lives from coronavirus means throwing the kitchen sink at saving jobs and preparing the Territory for the rebound. I’m backing Territorians, solar and lower prices to get it done - we have a bright future if we all stick together”—Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner

Analyst: Smaller size of India's rooftop players makes them more vulnerable

6 April 2020: Spain’s PV players broke their own records in a month when the country ground to a halt under quarantining measures, according to new official figures.

As it published PV generation figures of 1.049TWh for March 2020, grid operator REE commented: "Solar is already flexing muscles and anticipating something – that this will be a good summer.”

6 April 2020: Small-sized rooftop solar players in India may lack the financial firepower to absorb any hits created by the COVID-19 crisis, analysts have told The Economic Times.

French green energy reps welcome government’s help against activity standstill

6 April 2020: French green energy association SER has thanked the government for its recent decision to ease construction deadlines, a lifeline as COVID-19 brings deployment to a halt.

Iberdrola promises €10bn comeback as quarantine freezes Spanish solar work

6 April 2020: The firm behind Europe’s largest solar plant has vowed to scale up investments to help counter the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced them to stop PV construction for the time being.

Portugal’s self-styled ‘only renewable energy cooperative’ slashes power tariffs

6 April 2020: Portuguese green energy cooperative Coopérnico will offer customers lower tariffs between 1 April and 30 June to help households facing the COVID-19 crisis, outlet SAPO reports.

