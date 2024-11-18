Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

End-of-life Egyptian wind farm to be repowered as 3.3GW PV+wind hybrid

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

News

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

End-of-life Egyptian wind farm to be repowered as 3.3GW PV+wind hybrid

News

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Australia reveals AU$125 million investment package for renewables in the Pacific

News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Egypt’s Zafaran wind farm is to be rewpowered as a 3GW PV and wind hybrid facility. Image: Hatem Moushir/Wikimedia Commons.

An ageing 545MW wind farm in Egypt is to be reborn as a 3GW PV and wind hybrid facility under a provisional repowering plan agreed last week.

French firm Voltalia and engineering firm Taqa Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian government to repower the Zafarana wind farms as they reach the end of their operational life.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Built over 20 years ago in eight phases, the 545MW Zafarana project was the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The site is located in Egypt’s Suez District, 130km south-east of Cairo, and boasts strong wind and solar resources.

The repowering strategy agreed last week proposes combining 2.1GW of solar and 1.1GW of wind power in what would be Egypt’s first project to merge both renewable energy sources.

TAQA Arabia and Voltalia will begin by conducting preliminary technical and environmental measurements and studies for the project. These will include wind speed and direction measurements, bird migration patterns, solar irradiation levels and geotechnical, topographic and environmental evaluations.

If successful, the first commissioning of the hybrid project is slated for 2028, helping Egypt in its efforts to reduce dependence on conventional power.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia said: “Signing this agreement is a crucial step towards supporting Egypt’s ambitious renewable energy goals, and we are honoured to work on this landmark project. Our presence in Egypt, thanks to our operating project within the Benban solar cluster, and our experience with hybrid wind-and-solar projects, such as in our Serra Branca cluster in Brazil, enables us to build upon Zafarana’s legacy with confidence to bring more clean energy to the Egyptian grid.”

Pakinam Kafafi, CEO of TAQA Arabia, added: “We are conducting pivotal studies in one of Egypt’s most promising regions for solar and wind power, laying the groundwork for transformative energy solutions. Our ongoing partnership with Voltalia is a testament to our shared ambitions, and we look forward to expanding this fruitful collaboration.”

Voltalia and TAQA Arabia have been in a strategic partnership in Egypt since 2022, when the pair announced an MOU to build 2.7GW of green hydrogen projects in the country.

They followed this with a further announcement over the summer of a framework agreement to build 2.5GW of renewables to support green hydrogen.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
egypt, hybrid, mena, pv power plants, repowering, wind and solar

Read Next

Spanish solar PV plant from IPP Aquila Clean Energy

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

November 18, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has connected 210MW of solar PV across five projects in Spain.
Solar and other renewables will be centrestage in the COP28 discussions beginning today in Dubai. Image: Masdar

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

November 18, 2024
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has issued a tender seeking advisory services for a co-located 1.6GW solar PV/1GW BESS project.
Signing ceremony between Masdar, SOCAR and development banks in Azerbaijan

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

November 18, 2024
The financing covers two solar PV plants, which include the 445MW Bilasuvar PV plant and the 315MW Neftchala solar project.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

November 18, 2024
Rooftop solar PV in South Australia broke the 100% grid demand contribution on Sunday afternoon, peaking at 107.5%.
Neoen’s 300MWp Cestas solar project in France. Image: Neoen.

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

November 14, 2024
The sixth PPE2 tender for ground-mounted solar ended up slightly oversubscribed as the French government tendered for 925MW of PV capacity.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Brazil increases import tariffs on solar modules to 25%

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.