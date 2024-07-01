Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Voltalia to build over 2.5GW of Egyptian renewables

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Voltalia to build over 2.5GW of Egyptian renewables

News

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

News

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

News

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Featured Articles

More energy storage to alleviate solar PV curtailment issues in Greece

Features, Interviews, News

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

News

Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

News

Renewable energy led EU electricity production in 2023

News

Green hydrogen production: a catalyst for solar PV growth in Southeastern Europe

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Voltalia already has a presence in North Africa. Image: Voltalia

French renewable energy company Voltalia has signed a framework agreement to develop over 2.5GW of solar PV and wind capacity in Egypt to support green hydrogen production.

The deal was signed with Egyptian engineering company Taqa Arabia during the Egypt-EU Investment Conference held between the EU and Egyptian governments last week. It builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 to pursue green hydrogen and renewable energy developments in Egypt.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project will be developed in two phases, each consisting of a 500MW hydrogen electrolyser powered by 1.3GW of solar PV and wind generation capacity. It will be developed on a greenfield site in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

“Egypt has promising opportunities to enhance its regional leadership in green hydrogen production and export within the country’s plans for green transformation,” said Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. “This landmark project will contribute significantly to Egypt’s transition to a green sustainable economy. The project will enhance Egypt’s energy security by becoming less reliant on fossil fuels and achieving sustainable development goals.”

Reporting from the EU-Egypt Investment Conference has emphasised the role that green hydrogen production has played in the proceedings. Reuters reported that EU firms have struck deals potentially worth over €40 billion at the conference, with an emphasis on Egypt’s strategic location for exporting renewable energy.

In October last year, PV Tech Premium looked into how feasible it is to export power from North Africa to Europe, following a number of plans.

Voltalia is building off a successful financial year in 2023, where it “exceeded” its targets. A large part of that is from its solar PV business, and the decision to divest a number of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects which it said shored it up against low solar module prices.

The company recently announced plans to construct a 130MW PV project in Tunisia, expanding its presence in North Africa which is increasingly becoming a strategic region for European energy players.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
egypt, green hydrogen, pv power plants, solar pv, taqa arabia, voltalia

Read Next

The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

July 1, 2024
AEMO Services has signed a long-term energy service agreement to secure green energy from the 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage project.
Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

June 28, 2024
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has reduced its target to build solar, BESS and wind capacities from 2026 onwards.
Schletter FS Duo mounting system

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

June 28, 2024
Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has signed a deal with energy producer EnBW to supply mounting systems to a 80MWp project in Germany.
First Solar manufacturing plant
Premium

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

June 28, 2024
The first full year of IRA in the US has seen a flurry of transactions completed as solar developers and now manufacturers take advantage.
Image: Unsplash

More energy storage to alleviate solar PV curtailment issues in Greece

June 28, 2024
Ahead of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe next week in Athens, Greece, PV Tech spoke with some of the panellists present at the event about the solar Greek market, including its challenges (curtailment, grid), policy support, and new technologies (agriPV, FPV, or green hydrogen).
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

June 28, 2024
The Net-Zero Industry Act will come into force starting from 29 June 2024 across all 27 member states of the EU.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

News

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

News

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Featured Articles

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

News

Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024