Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

News

NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

News

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

News

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

News

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

News

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

News

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

News

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enel's Sao Goncalo project in Brazil.
Enel is one of a number of international developers which have moved into Colombia this year. Credit: Enel Green Power

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has loaned US$300 million to Italian energy company Enel Group to develop 486MW of solar PV capacity in Colombia.

The loan will support the development of the Guayepo I and II solar PV projects, as well as “the improvement and expansion of the Enel Colombia distribution business” in the Bogotá region. Enel Colombia’s distribution business has a roughly 25% market share, the company said, and is the largest energy trading company in the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The funds will enable new interconnections and boost grid resilience in the region. EIB vice-president Ioannis Tsakiris said: “This project…contributes to reducing the infrastructure gap between wealthier and less developed regions of Colombia and increases the participation of renewable energy in the power matrix of the country by incorporating additional solar energy generation capacity.”

The loan was made in partnership with SACE, the Italian Export Credit Agency, and made in Colombian Pesos to the equivalent value of US$300 million. Exchange rate risk is neutralised by a synthetic product.

Enel CFO Stefano De Angelis said the loan “adds further value to our business projects through a development strategy focused on renewables and grids”.

In June this year, Enel Colombia brought 240MW of solar PV capacity online. 150MW of that capacity was accounted for by the La Loma project in the northern department of Cesar, which Enel said is the largest operational PV project in Colombia.

Central and Latin American countries have become increasingly attractive markets for solar PV development, largely driven by an overall drop in the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) for solar in the region. PV Tech Premium looked into this development earlier this year after a report from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie said that solar PV would be the most financially viable form of electricity generation in Latin America through 2050.

So far this year a number of international solar developers have either developed or bought solar projects in Colombia. Atlas Renewable Energy entered the market in February 2024 with the purchase of the 201MW Shangri La project in the central-west Department of Tolima. In March, Spanish developer Enerfín began commercial operations at a 128MWp solar project west of Bogotá.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
colombia, enel colombia, european investment bank, finance, latin america, pv power plants

Read Next

RWE's Canadian Hull solar plant in Canada.

Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

October 11, 2024
Canada has announced up to C$500 million in finance for the country’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) programme.
Image: Orsted

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

October 11, 2024
Danish renewable energy company Ørsted and US utility Salt River Project (SRP) have confirmed that their 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Pinal County, Arizona, has commenced operations.
Aerial view of a rendered version of Verano Energy's 5.85GW green ammonia project in Peru powered by solar photovoltaic.

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

October 11, 2024
Inkia Energy has revealed a solar PV expansion in Peru, targeting more than 1GW of new solar PV capacity operational by the end of 2025.
Goldbeck Solar's Bavelse Berg solar plant in the Netherlands. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

October 10, 2024
MCPV has raised €4.2 million (US$4.6 million) to support the development of its 4GW heterojunction (HJT) cell factory in the Netherlands.
solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

October 10, 2024
The New Zealand government has presented the Fast Track Approval Bill, which includes ten solar PV projects that will receive a boost in their development.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

News

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

News

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.