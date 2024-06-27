Subscribe To Premium
Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

One of Enel Colombia’s projects is the country’s largest in operational, with a capacity of 150MW. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Colombia, the Colombian subsidiary of Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power, has reached commercial operations of 240MW of solar PV capacity.

The portfolio consists of two PV projects, one of which has an installed capacity of 150MW and is the largest solar park in Colombia, according to the company.

Located in the northern department of Cesar, the project – dubbed La Loma – consists of around 400.000 solar panels across 387 hectares. The plant was inaugurated last February.

The other project, the Parque Solar Fundación, is located in the northern department of Magdalena and has an installed capacity of 90MW. The project is expected to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

This project was one of those for which Enel Colombia made a successful bid in a renewables auction held in February this year. Although open to different technologies, solar PV accounted for nearly all capacity (99%) awarded by the Colombian auction, with a total pf 4.4GW of solar PV awarded. Enel Colombia was awarded a capacity of 1.2GW a across six PV projects.

Solar PV deployments are on the rise in Colombia, which saw its first utility-scale projects of over 20MW capacity enter commercial operation this year. The first one to do so was a 128MWp solar PV plant from Spanish renewables developer Enerfín, which was acquired in November 2023 by Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The project is located in the central department of Caldas.

More recently, Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) reached commercial operation at its 83MW PV plant. Similar to the Enerfín project, it is also located in the department of Caldas.

The falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV in Latin America has created opportunities for solar developers across several markets in Central America and Colombia, as recently covered on PV Tech Premium. Among the Central American markets where interest in solar has risen is Guatemala, which has embraced both government tenders and private investment which could help create a market similar to Colombia.

colombia, commercial launch, enel colombia, enel green power, latin america, operational launch

Solarpack has closed financing on a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

June 24, 2024
Renewable energy infrastructure investor Actis has launched a new independent power producer (IPP) company in Peru, seeking to develop 12GW of energy projects.
Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) powers 83MW Tepuy solar PV plant in Caldas, Colombia.

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

June 17, 2024
Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) has reached commercial operation at its 83MW solar PV plant.
Image: Enel Green Power

Enel Green Power Australia sets construction date for 98MW solar-plus-storage project

June 17, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia confirmed its AU$190 million solar-plus-storage project in NSW, Australia, will commence construction in Q3 2024.
Genneia-invests-US250-million-in-two-solar-PV-projects-in-Argentina

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

June 11, 2024
Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has invested US$250 million to build two solar plants in Argentina with a combined capacity of 273MW.
Investment in solar PV now surpasses all other generation technologies combined says the IEA

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

June 6, 2024
Investment in solar PV is expected to surpass all other generation technologies combined with over US$500 billion, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Cypress Creek Renewables reaches commercial operation on a 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

May 7, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has reached commercial operation of a 208MW solar-plus-storage facility in Texas, US.

