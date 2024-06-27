Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

Enel Colombia, the Colombian subsidiary of Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power, has reached commercial operations of 240MW of solar PV capacity.
The portfolio consists of two PV projects, one of which has an installed capacity of 150MW and is the largest solar park in Colombia, according to the company.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Located in the northern department of Cesar, the project – dubbed La Loma – consists of around 400.000 solar panels across 387 hectares. The plant was inaugurated last February.
The other project, the Parque Solar Fundación, is located in the northern department of Magdalena and has an installed capacity of 90MW. The project is expected to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.
This project was one of those for which Enel Colombia made a successful bid in a renewables auction held in February this year. Although open to different technologies, solar PV accounted for nearly all capacity (99%) awarded by the Colombian auction, with a total pf 4.4GW of solar PV awarded. Enel Colombia was awarded a capacity of 1.2GW a across six PV projects.
Solar PV deployments are on the rise in Colombia, which saw its first utility-scale projects of over 20MW capacity enter commercial operation this year. The first one to do so was a 128MWp solar PV plant from Spanish renewables developer Enerfín, which was acquired in November 2023 by Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The project is located in the central department of Caldas.
More recently, Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) reached commercial operation at its 83MW PV plant. Similar to the Enerfín project, it is also located in the department of Caldas.
The falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV in Latin America has created opportunities for solar developers across several markets in Central America and Colombia, as recently covered on PV Tech Premium. Among the Central American markets where interest in solar has risen is Guatemala, which has embraced both government tenders and private investment which could help create a market similar to Colombia.