Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

Located in the northern department of Cesar, the project – dubbed La Loma – consists of around 400.000 solar panels across 387 hectares. The plant was inaugurated last February.

The other project, the Parque Solar Fundación, is located in the northern department of Magdalena and has an installed capacity of 90MW. The project is expected to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

This project was one of those for which Enel Colombia made a successful bid in a renewables auction held in February this year. Although open to different technologies, solar PV accounted for nearly all capacity (99%) awarded by the Colombian auction, with a total pf 4.4GW of solar PV awarded. Enel Colombia was awarded a capacity of 1.2GW a across six PV projects.

Solar PV deployments are on the rise in Colombia, which saw its first utility-scale projects of over 20MW capacity enter commercial operation this year. The first one to do so was a 128MWp solar PV plant from Spanish renewables developer Enerfín, which was acquired in November 2023 by Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The project is located in the central department of Caldas.

More recently, Colombian public utility Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) reached commercial operation at its 83MW PV plant. Similar to the Enerfín project, it is also located in the department of Caldas.

The falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV in Latin America has created opportunities for solar developers across several markets in Central America and Colombia, as recently covered on PV Tech Premium. Among the Central American markets where interest in solar has risen is Guatemala, which has embraced both government tenders and private investment which could help create a market similar to Colombia.